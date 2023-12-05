New Article: Munich Airport Struggles to Handle Winter Weather

Munich airport has once again faced closures and disruptions due to heavy snowfall and freezing rain. Flights were initially suspended until noon, but a limited number of planes are now taking off and landing. Despite this, the majority of flights are expected to be cancelled throughout the day for safety reasons. Passengers have been advised not to travel to the airport unless they have received confirmation that their flight is scheduled to run.

This winter weather has left approximately 1,500 passengers stranded in Munich since Friday. Some have even spent the night in the terminals, as they either lack the necessary visas to enter the country or have chosen to decline the offer of booking a hotel room. Munich airport has provided camp beds, food, and drinks to accommodate these stranded passengers. Additionally, passengers have the option to book their own hotel rooms, with costs being reimbursed.

Many passengers have voiced their complaints on social media regarding the lack of assistance received from airlines. Some have experienced multiple flight cancellations, leading to frustration and inconvenience. Munich airport responded to one user, stating that this is the first time they have encountered such severe snowfall.

Similar disruptions occurred at Munich airport in December of last year when 133 flights had to be cancelled due to a frozen runway. Some passengers have questioned why Munich airport struggles to handle freezing rain and snow, especially when other airports seemingly manage these conditions more efficiently. The airport explained that they have been hit by “wet snow” due to temperatures hovering around freezing point, which makes it more difficult to remove compared to firmer snow in colder weather.

Passengers at Munich airport are advised to regularly check airline websites and apps for the latest information on their flights. The airport has urged individuals to refrain from going to the airport unless they have received confirmation that their flight is operating as scheduled.

The disruptions caused by the winter weather have also impacted train travel in and out of Munich. Deutsche Bahn (DB) has advised passengers to postpone their travel plans until at least today. Refunds and alternative routes are being offered to passengers affected by cancellations or delays.

As the disruptions continue, it is anticipated that Munich airport will experience further flight cancellations throughout the week. Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on the status of their flights and make necessary changes or cancellations free of charge.

The freezing weather has also affected train services both locally and in other parts of Germany. Regional services around Munich are slowly improving, but connections to Innsbruck, Salzburg, and Zurich have been temporarily halted.

Passengers who have been stranded in Munich or faced travel difficulties can share their stories on social media platforms such as Twitter or Instagram to raise awareness and express their experiences.