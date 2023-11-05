Understanding the Unexplainable: The Nature of Evil

The Holocaust remains one of the most horrific events in human history, defying any rational explanation. While historians have pointed to various factors that set the stage for such violence, such as rising nationalism and economic turmoil, none of them can fully account for the unimaginable atrocities committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people.

In attempting to comprehend the incomprehensible, we must confront the notion of useless violence. Primo Levi drew a distinction between “useful” violence, which serves a purpose outside of itself, and “useless” violence that seeks only to inflict pain and suffering as an end in itself. The acts of the Nazis, like throwing children alive into fire pits or sewing twins together, fall into the latter category. Such acts have no purpose other than to torture and cause as much suffering as possible, and they embody the very essence of Evil.

Evil, with a capital E, defies explanation and is often deemed “senseless.” It is done for its own sake, much like the senseless kindness of Good. Just as a simple act of kindness can be performed without any discernible reason, Evil operates in a similar manner. Theologians have often described Evil as a complete separation from God, a powerful force that can permeate entire societies and drive them to acts of violence. The machinery of death created by Nazi Germany, from the concentration camps to the gas chambers, is a testament to the virulence of Evil.

Interestingly, Evil has a way of disabling moral receptivity and undermining intelligence. In Claude Lanzmann’s documentary “Shoah,” testimonies from perpetrators, survivors, and witnesses of the Holocaust reveal the moral blindness and intellectual shallowness that allowed such atrocities to occur. People like SS Unterscharführer Frans Suchomel, who mindlessly sang a song while Jews dealt with decomposing corpses, or Mrs. Michelsohn, who could not differentiate between Jews and Poles, exemplify the detachment from reality and the absence of moral reflection that characterized those involved in the Holocaust.

Sadly, even today, we encounter individuals who choose to remain willfully blind or hide behind intellectual abstractions, refusing to acknowledge the lingering presence of Evil in the world. It is essential to remember that the Holocaust is not a distant past event, but a haunting reminder of the potential for Evil that continues to exist. Let us learn from the past and confront Evil wherever it may arise, ensuring that such atrocities are never repeated.