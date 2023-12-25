New Criminal Laws in India: Balancing Power and Justice?

India’s parliament recently passed three new bills aimed at replacing outdated colonial-era criminal laws, marking a significant overhaul of the country’s criminal justice system. The laws, introduced by Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, aim to remove archaic references to British monarchy and address issues of slavery. While some hail this as a long-awaited modernization, others raise concerns about the excessive power granted to authorities and potential human rights violations.

One major change brought about by the new laws is the expansion of detention in police custody from 15 days to up to 90 days. This move is intended to effectively combat terror, corruption, and organized crime. At the same time, the legislation decriminalizes homosexuality and adultery, acknowledging the need for progressive reforms. However, it also introduces a 10-year sentence for obtaining sex by promising marriage, reflecting stricter measures in certain areas.

Another significant aspect of the new laws is the emphasis on forensic evidence in cases carrying a jail sentence of seven years or more. More laboratories will be established across the country to ensure the proper implementation of this requirement. While this provision aims to enhance the reliability of evidence, some worry that it could burden the justice system and potentially lead to delays in proceedings.

Critics argue that the new laws grant excessive power to the state and the police, compromising citizens’ rights. Human rights lawyer Colin Gonsalves points out the shocking provision of extending police custody to 90 days, which could potentially facilitate police torture. Concerns are also raised about the absence of legal aid from the point of arrest, a significant departure from the current law. This omission raises questions about access to justice and fairness in the criminal justice system.

Legal experts claim that the current bills reinforce power imbalances and disproportionately favor law enforcement agencies and the state. They argue that these laws perpetuate elements of colonialism and authoritarianism, such as opaqueness, arbitrariness, and centralization of power. The absence of safeguards for investigating agencies is deemed problematic, as it could lead to abuse of power and limited police accountability.

Although the new laws claim to decolonize the criminal justice system, some critics perceive them as an expansion of arbitrary state power. Political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta lambasts the bills for granting more authority to the state under the guise of decolonization. The rushed passage of these laws without extensive debate or discussion further fuels concerns about transparency and democratic processes.

Ultimately, the recent changes to India’s criminal laws reflect the government’s efforts to remove vestiges of colonial rule. While some view these reforms as a step in the right direction towards a modernized justice system, others caution against the concentration of power and potential human rights abuses. Striking the right balance between granting authorities the tools they need to maintain law and order while safeguarding citizens’ rights and freedoms remains an ongoing challenge.

