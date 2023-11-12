Russian Mercenary Leader Dmitri Utkin’s Role in Wagner Mercenaries

Dmitri Utkin, a prominent figure in the Russian private military company (PMC) known as Wagner, was reported to have died in a plane crash. Utkin, who also went by the name “Wagner,” was closely associated with Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the leader of Wagner mercenaries. While his death has not been officially confirmed, Utkin was listed as a passenger on the ill-fated flight.

Utkin, a former Russian military officer, played a significant role in the transformation of Wagner from a relatively small fighting group to a heavily armed force involved in various conflicts. However, his exact position within the organization remained unclear throughout the years. Some referred to him as the “founder” of Wagner, but there is evidence suggesting that his role was more akin to a field commander or a hired gun.

Unlike Prigozhin, who often seized the spotlight, Utkin preferred to stay out of the public eye. Nevertheless, his influence on the Wagner culture was notable. Utkin’s fascination with Nazi history is said to have inspired the group’s name, which was derived from the composer Richard Wagner, a favorite of Adolf Hitler. Wagner mercenaries have been linked to white supremacist ideologies, as evidenced by the presence of symbols associated with white supremacists on their equipment in Africa and the Middle East.

Born in 1970, Utkin served in the Russian military during the Chechen wars and was part of the G.R.U., the country’s military intelligence agency, until 2013. Afterward, he commanded a Spetsnaz special forces unit and achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel. However, it was his involvement with Wagner that gained him notoriety.

Wagner mercenaries operated in various countries, including Syria, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali, and Mozambique, extending Russian influence in Africa by proxy. While the Kremlin officially denied any affiliation with Wagner, there were indications of close ties. In fact, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Utkin with military honors at a banquet in 2016. Conversely, the United States and other Western countries imposed sanctions on Utkin and Prigozhin for their involvement in recruiting fighters for separatist forces in Ukraine.

In 2022, Wagner mercenaries played a significant role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly in the battle for Bakhmut. However, tensions arose between Prigozhin and Russian military leaders, leading to a brief clash between Wagner forces and Russian soldiers. This created a sense of uncertainty surrounding Prigozhin’s fate.

Amid this uncertainty, Utkin remained loyal to Prigozhin and made a public statement, indicating that their journey was far from over. Although Utkin’s exact role and impact within Wagner may remain shrouded in mystery, his connection to the notorious PMC is undeniable. The situation surrounding his reported death only adds intrigue to the already complex narrative of Wagner and its enigmatic leaders.