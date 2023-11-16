New Heights Reached as Diwali Celebrations Illuminate India

LUCKNOW, India — With a record-breaking display of vibrant oil lamps, Diwali festivities in India have captivated millions while concerns about air quality continue to rise in the region.

Across the country, homes and streets have been adorned with dazzling, multi-colored lights as devotees commemorate the annual Hindu festival of light, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

One of the most anticipated moments during the celebration occurred at the Saryu River in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of the revered deity Lord Rama. As dusk enveloped the city, over 2.22 million lamps were lit, illuminating the riverbanks for 45 minutes. This phenomenal display set a new Guinness World Record, surpassing last year’s record of 1.5 million lamps.

Following the counting of the lamps, Yogi Adityanath, the state’s top elected official, was presented with a record certificate by representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records. The feat would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of over 24,000 volunteers, predominantly college students, who contributed to the preparations.

Diwali, a national holiday in India, serves as a time for socializing and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Many partake in the tradition of lighting earthen oil lamps or candles, as well as setting off fireworks. As the evening progresses, a special prayer is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, the bringer of luck and prosperity.

In order to accommodate the influx of people returning to their hometowns to join in family celebrations, authorities have arranged additional train services over the weekend.

This year’s festivities unfolded against a backdrop of mounting concerns about air pollution in India. Recent air quality measurements indicated hazardous levels with an index reading between 400 and 500, over ten times the global safety standard. Such high levels can result in acute respiratory complications, bronchitis, and asthma attacks. However, unexpectedly, rain and strong winds on Saturday helped improve air quality, lowering the index to 220, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Despite this temporary respite, air pollution is expected to surge once again following the conclusion of the celebrations, largely due to the use of fireworks. Last week, authorities in New Delhi shut down primary schools and implemented restrictions on polluting vehicles and construction activities in an effort to combat the severe haze and smog engulfing the capital. Water sprinklers and anti-smog guns have been deployed to mitigate the effects of pollution, while many individuals have resorted to wearing masks to shield themselves from the air pollution.

New Delhi consistently tops the list of Indian cities with poor air quality, particularly during the winter when the burning of crop residues in neighboring states coincides with cooler temperatures, allowing deadly smoke to become trapped.

To mitigate the environmental impact of the celebrations, some Indian states have banned the sale of fireworks and imposed other restrictions. Additionally, residents have been encouraged to opt for “green crackers” that emit fewer pollutants than the traditional firecrackers. However, adherence to such bans has been inconsistent in the past.

This year’s Diwali festivities were of particular significance as authorities prepare to inaugurate the long-awaited temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya city next January. The temple construction site holds historical significance as it was the location of a demolished 16th-century Babri mosque. The destruction of the mosque in December 1992 ignited widespread Hindu-Muslim violence, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,000 lives, mostly Muslims. The Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict allowed for the construction of the temple at the site of the former mosque.