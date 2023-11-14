Diwali Celebration Creates Dazzling Display of Lights Across India

Streets and homes throughout India gleamed brightly as millions of people came together to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. This year’s festivities witnessed a remarkable achievement with a record-breaking display of 2.2 million earthen oil lamps illuminated in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. Despite concerns about air pollution, the revelry continued as crowds lit sparklers and candles, and fireworks sparkled across various towns and cities, including the capital, New Delhi.

Every year, Diwali heralds the arrival of the “pollution season” in New Delhi, characterized by high levels of air pollution due to vehicle exhaust, construction dust, industrial emissions, and crop-burning. Despite efforts to regulate firecrackers, the bans are often overlooked during this revered festival. India’s Supreme Court decided against a complete ban, instead urging states to restrict the sale of firecrackers containing banned chemicals.

Diwali is more than just a Hindu festival; it is celebrated across faiths and by communities worldwide. Sikhs and Jains, predominantly in western India, also join in the festivities. The South Asian diaspora, along with countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore, Fiji, and Malaysia, participate in this joyous celebration of light triumphing over darkness.

The significance of Diwali lies in the symbolic victory of light over darkness. The name “Deepavali” itself means “a row of lights,” reflecting the tradition of lighting rows of diyas, earthenware oil lamps, along homes, temples, and riverbanks. The five-day festival also encompasses feasting, sharing sweets, worship, and cherishing moments with loved ones. Many adorn their homes with rangoli, an art form that involves creating vibrant patterns on the floor using colored rice or sand.

In an extraordinary display of devotion, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the lighting of over 2.2 million oil lamps, surpassing previous records by a small margin. This mesmerizing spectacle took place in Ayodhya, the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram, on the banks of the Saryu River. The Guinness World Records acknowledged this achievement, presenting a certificate to the state’s top elected official, Yogi Adityanath.

Diwali not only serves as a time for celebration but also as an opportunity for people to come together, regardless of their faith, and bask in the brilliance of unity and harmony amidst the darkness. Despite the challenges of pollution, Diwali continues to be a cherished occasion for millions, spreading light and joy across India and the world.

