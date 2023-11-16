Diwali 2023: Embracing the Spirit of Light and Goodness

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is a vibrant and joyous celebration observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains alike. This year, on November 12, people from all over the world will come together to commemorate the triumph of good over evil through a series of rituals and festivities that span five days.

One of the most prominent and enchanting aspects of Diwali is the lighting decorations. The word “Diwali” itself is derived from the Sanskrit words “deepa” meaning lights and “avali” meaning row, symbolizing a row of lights. The festival is marked by various lighting decorations such as fireworks and candles. However, none are as closely associated with Diwali as the earthen oil lamps known as diyas.

Diyas hold great significance in Hindu mythology, particularly in the epic tale of Ramayana. According to this legend, Prince Rama’s wife, Sita, was abducted, and after their triumphant return to the kingdom of Ayodhya, the people welcomed them by lighting diyas. This act symbolizes the illumination of darkness and the victory of good over evil, which lies at the heart of Diwali.

While different religious and regional communities may associate Diwali with varying mythologies, they are united by the common thread of celebrating the triumph of good. As Manpreet Arora, a senior assistant professor at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, India, explains, “People try to enlighten the dark places, not only in their homes but in their souls.” The act of lighting diyas serves as a reminder to spark light and goodness within ourselves and our surroundings.

Preparations for Diwali begin days in advance, with individuals and families eagerly cleaning their homes to welcome the goddess Lakshmi. This is a time of renewal, where houses are meticulously tidied, and new curtains or fresh coats of paint are added to create a welcoming atmosphere for the deity. The intention is to invite Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, into their homes.

One of the significant events leading up to Diwali is Dhanteras, the first day of the festivities. On this day, markets come alive with eager shoppers. Arora shares that people purchase a range of items, from small diyas to luxurious products. However, it is silver jewellery and utensils that are particularly sought after, as they are believed to bring good luck and fortune. It is a time of abundance and faith in the blessings of the goddess.

Central to the celebrations is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi herself. On the evening of the new moon, lamps are lit, and prayers are offered to this divine figure. Traditionally, noise was created using drums and firecrackers to drive away Alakshmi, the negative counterpart to Lakshmi. However, concerns over rising air pollution have led to a shift towards “green Diwali.” People now opt for eco-friendly celebrations, promoting locally handmade diyas by artisans instead of purchasing from large corporations online.

Another fascinating aspect of Diwali is the art of rangoli. Rangoli involves creating intricate patterns on floors and surfaces using materials like colored sand, rice flour, or powdered limestone. Not only do these patterns add beauty to homes, but they also have symbolic meanings. For instance, the lotus flower with its six petals is a common motif associated with Lakshmi, symbolizing wealth and fertility. Owls, considered auspicious in Bengal, are believed to be Lakshmi’s vehicle, making them an important motif in the rangoli art of that region. Footprints, known as paglya, are also a popular choice as they point towards the home, inviting the blessings of Lakshmi.

As Diwali approaches, it is important to remember the core essence of this festival – the triumph of good over evil. It is a time for families to come together, for communities to join in celebration, and for individuals to reflect on their own journey towards light and goodness. So let us embrace the spirit of Diwali, ignite the diyas of love and compassion, and illuminate the world with our collective positive energy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the significance of Diwali?

Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains as a festival of lights.

Why are diyas important during Diwali?

Diyas represent the triumph of light over darkness and hold a sacred place in Hindu mythology, particularly in the story of Ramayana.

How do people prepare for Diwali?

People clean their homes, purchase new items, and decorate their houses with diyas and other festive ornaments to welcome the goddess Lakshmi.

What is the significance of Dhanteras?

Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali and is associated with the purchase of silver jewelry and utensils, believed to bring good luck and fortune.

Why is "green Diwali" gaining popularity?

To minimize pollution, the concept of “green Diwali” promotes eco-friendly celebrations, encouraging the use of handmade diyas by local artisans instead of mass-produced items.

What is rangoli, and what do the patterns symbolize?

Rangoli is an art form where intricate patterns are created using colored sand, rice flour, or powdered limestone. The patterns hold symbolic meanings and often represent auspicious figures and concepts.

Why is Diwali considered a time for families to come together?

Diwali is a time when families gather to celebrate and strengthen their bonds, bridging distances and resolving discord.

