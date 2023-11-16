Harmonious Festivities: A Glimpse Into the Jubilant Celebration of Diwali

The joyous occasion of Diwali, a five-day festival deeply cherished by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs worldwide, has commenced this weekend. Formerly recognized as a harvest festival, Diwali illuminates the skies with lamps that symbolize the victory of light over darkness, righteousness over malevolence, and wisdom over obliviousness. As families unite in merriment, the atmosphere is adorned with the glow of candles, oil lamps dancing to life, and the resonating echoes of heartfelt prayers offered to Lakshmi, the revered deity of prosperity. Venture below to explore captivating images captured during this year’s Diwali, showcasing the kaleidoscope of colors that paint the festivities, the heartfelt invocations, and the exchange of felicitous wishes among celebrants.

Frequently Asked Questions About Diwali: What is Diwali? Diwali is a multi-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. It signifies the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. What are the main customs and traditions of Diwali? Diwali customs include lighting lamps and candles, bursting fireworks, exchanging gifts, sharing delectable sweets, offering prayers, and seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness. Who is Lakshmi? Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth and prosperity. During Diwali, devotees express their devotion to her and seek her blessings for an abundant and prosperous life. How long does Diwali last? Diwali is a five-day festival that typically falls between October and November each year. The exact dates vary based on the Hindu lunar calendar.