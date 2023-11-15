New Article: The Profound Revelation of the Transfiguration: Unveiling the Divine Nature of Jesus

The Transfiguration, a significant event witnessed by Jesus’ closest disciples, reveals the true nature of Jesus as both fully human and fully divine. This divine revelation is highlighted in the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus’ face shines like the sun and his clothes become white as light. This astonishing transformation proves to the apostles the glory of God manifesting in Jesus.

Often overshadowed by other biblical accounts, little is known about the author of the Gospel of Matthew, except that he was a tax collector, a despised profession among ancient Jews. However, this limited mention does not diminish the importance of Matthew’s account of the Transfiguration. In fact, this event is mentioned in all three synoptic Gospels, emphasizing its significance in affirming Jesus’ divinity.

The celebration of the Transfiguration holds a special place in the Catholic and some Christian traditions. According to Father Matthew Schneider, a priest with the Legionaries of Christ, Catholics commemorate this event annually on August 6th. He explains that during the Transfiguration, Jesus ascended a mountain with His three closest disciples: Peter, James, and John. It was during this time that Jesus underwent a remarkable transformation, revealing His true divine essence.

In the early years of the Church, debates arose regarding the nature of Jesus—whether He was fully divine, fully human, or both. Those discussions were eventually resolved by the Church, confirming that Jesus is indeed both fully God and fully man. Throughout the Gospel accounts, Jesus is mostly seen as a human, with glimpses of His divinity demonstrated through miracles such as healing the sick or walking on water.

However, the Transfiguration provides a unique perspective. Father Matthew Schneider notes that during this event, Jesus’ divinity shines forth clearly, as described in Matthew’s Gospel: “His face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light.” The overwhelming divine radiance causes the apostles to hide their faces, utterly humbled and awe-struck by Jesus’ glory.

The Transfiguration also draws connections to similar experiences in the Old Testament involving Moses and Elijah. Moses’ face, after conversing with God, emitted such brilliance that he had to veil it. Similarly, Elijah covered his face out of reverence for the glorious presence of God. Jesus’ Transfiguration represents His divine revelation to humanity, an encounter with the glory of God made accessible to all.

It is crucial to recognize that Jesus is not solely a man or solely God. Father Matthew Schneider emphasizes that Jesus is both fully human and fully divine. This understanding goes far beyond a simple 50/50 division; it reveals the inseparable union of His human and divine natures.

Moreover, the Transfiguration showcases the presence of all three persons of the Trinity. In this significant event, the apostles witness Jesus, the Holy Spirit represented by the overshadowing cloud, and the Father’s voice declaring, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” This Trinitarian manifestation calls for worship and adoration in the presence of God.

The apostles’ response to the transfigured Jesus serves as an example for all the faithful. Father Schneider articulates the need to reflect on our individual responses to the glory of God. Indifference falls significantly short of an appropriate reaction, considering the divine nature before us. Rather, true worship emerges as a genuine and fitting response to the presence of God.

In light of the extraordinary revelation during the Transfiguration, we are invited to contemplate the profound reality of Jesus as fully divine and fully human. This event reminds us of the limitless love and mercy that God offers to humanity. Let us, like the apostles, recognize His divine glory and respond with awe and worship when encountering the presence of God.

