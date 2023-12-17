A Disturbing Situation in Gaza: Violations of Human Rights Exposed

Disturbing reports have emerged from the northern region of Gaza, shedding light on a dire situation where thousands of Palestinians, including men, women, and children, have been subject to mass detentions, ill-treatment, and enforced disappearances at the hands of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). These detentions have taken place during operations conducted in various locations, including homes, hospitals, schools, and other places meant to provide refuge.

Reports indicate that individuals as young as 12 and as old as 70 have been arrested, raising concerns about the indiscriminate nature of these detentions. Particularly alarming is the occurrence of serious ill-treatment, verging on torture, faced by many of those detained. Allegations include forced stripping down to underwear, blindfolding, tight handcuffing, and being subjected to humiliating positions. These individuals were then transported without clothing, with minimal food and water, to undisclosed places of detention. Additionally, approximately 140 women and girls have been arbitrarily detained and remain in undisclosed locations.

The families of these detainees have been left in the dark, receiving no information on the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones, adding an additional layer of anguish and fear to an already distressing situation.

The IDF claims that they have detained only “Hamas affiliated” individuals and that they have “good reasons” to be suspicious of those who remain in the north of Gaza, contrary to their orders to relocate south. This raises concerns about collective punishment, which is prohibited under international humanitarian law.

It is important to emphasize that Israel’s instructions to civilians to relocate does not absolve them of their obligations under international humanitarian law. Thousands of civilians remain in the northern part of Gaza, and it is crucial to ensure their safety and protection. International humanitarian law dictates that civilians can only be detained for imperative security reasons, and upon detention, must either be charged or released. It is essential to note that torture and other forms of ill-treatment are strictly forbidden, regardless of the detainee’s status.

Israel must take immediate action to ensure that all detentions are conducted within the boundaries of the law, treating all individuals humanely, with dignity, and respecting their due process rights. Furthermore, steps should be taken to provide families with access to information regarding the fate and location of their loved ones. Any instances of ill-treatment or torture must be thoroughly investigated, and if found to have occurred, those responsible must be held accountable to prevent similar violations in the future.

Of great concern are the increasing reports of civilians being killed, including extrajudicial executions, in places meant to provide refuge, such as schools. These incidents may constitute war crimes and must be urgently investigated.

In specific instances, the IDF’s actions have been called into question. For example, on 12 December, IDF raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahyia, detaining a large number of Palestinians, including medical staff and patients. Similarly, on 7 December, IDF stormed Beit Lahiya Elementary Boys & Elementary Co-ed school, arresting numerous male Palestinians and subjecting them to humiliating treatment.

Organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) have expressed concern about the IDF’s prolonged checking process and detention of staff members performing essential duties. WHO reported an incident where a PRCS staff member was harassed, beaten, stripped naked, and forced to kneel at gunpoint. Such actions are unacceptable and violate basic human rights.

It is essential that immediate action be taken to address these violations and protect the rights of all individuals in Gaza. Only through holding those responsible accountable can the cycle of violence, fear, and suffering be broken. The international community must also play a crucial role in bringing attention to these violations, calling for justice, and working towards a peaceful and just resolution to the situation in Gaza.

—

