Unsettling Artwork Discovered in Former Residence of Suspected Culprit in Fatal Mushroom Poisoning

Inside the former home of Erin Patterson, the chef believed to be responsible for a fatal mushroom poisoning that claimed the lives of three individuals, a disturbing discovery was made. A photograph obtained exclusively by news.com.au reveals a chilling “death wall” adorned with children’s drawings of tombstones and an eerie warning indicating that time is running out for the viewer.

The graffiti-covered wall, depicted in red, blue, and black, features messages such as “You don’t long to live 1 hour exactly” and “Your dead from my sword.” Two stick figures, representing a male and a female, are accompanied by the phrases “I am dead” and “No I am really dead,” positioned above what appear to be three tombstones. One tombstone is labeled “Grandma R.I.P.,” while another reads “ME R.I.P.”

In addition to these unsettling images, the mural also contains phrases like “The Moulettt Man The Moulett Man,” “eternity,” “oh oh yeah,” and “get ready.” The worker who took the photo, referring to it as the “death wall,” expressed his concern about the mural’s disturbing nature, especially considering its location in the kitchen-dining room. As a parent, he found it inappropriate and unsettling for children to create such artwork.

The fact that the wall needed to be painted prior to selling the property caught the attention of the worker. Upon inspecting the wall, he was taken aback by the multiple references to death, particularly the tombstones. Struck by the eeriness of the drawings, he meticulously covered them with primer and wall paint, needing a total of four coats of primer undercoat and two coats of paint.

At the time, this discovery seemed peculiar but wasn’t given much thought until the news broke about the fatal mushroom poisonings. Homicide detectives have expressed their interest in speaking to the worker regarding the photograph.

The Patterson family, including Erin and her estranged husband Simon, whom she shares two children with, are described as a quiet family who keep to themselves. The children, now in Year 7 and Year 5, were not affected by the mushroom poisoning. Despite the unsettling artwork, it is believed that the children were responsible for the drawings while their mother was not present.

The mysterious case revolves around Erin Patterson’s alleged use of death cap mushrooms in a dish she prepared for a lunch at her Leongatha home. The lunch resulted in the deaths of her former parents-in-law Don and Gail Patterson, as well as Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson. Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s husband and a pastor, remains in the hospital.

Erin Patterson maintains her innocence and denies any wrongdoing. Her estranged ex-husband, Simon Patterson, was initially supposed to attend the ill-fated meal but decided not to at the last minute. Sources close to the family suggest that the lunch was intended as a mediation session, during which concerns about Erin’s mental state were raised.

It is important to note that death cap mushrooms can cause severe liver and kidney damage, often proving fatal. Symptoms may include abdominal pain, vomiting, and nausea, which can manifest after significant harm has already been done.

As the investigation continues, with Erin Patterson being interviewed by the police and her residence searched, it is crucial to avoid speculative conclusions. The nature of this case necessitates a thorough examination of the evidence before drawing any definitive conclusions.

