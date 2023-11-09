Chinese Dissident Makes Daring Escape to Freedom Amidst Xi Jinping’s Crackdown

A Chinese dissident defied all odds and embarked on a treacherous journey across the Yellow Sea to seek safety in South Korea. Kwon Pyong, an outspoken critic of Chinese leader-for-life Xi Jinping, made a dramatic escape on a jet ski, covering a distance of 250 miles armed with only a helmet, binoculars, a compass, and five fuel tanks tied to his craft.

Kwon’s audacious act comes in the wake of a series of high-profile disappearances orchestrated by Xi Jinping to consolidate his power. The list of vanished individuals includes billionaire developer Whitney Duan, tennis star Peng Shuai, and mega-businessman Jack Ma of Alibaba. These disappearances serve as a chilling reminder that critics of Xi are not safe in China.

Kwon, who studied in the United States, returned to China after completing his education and became involved in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. He gained notoriety in 2016 for mocking Xi with a provocative T-shirt and served time in jail for his social media posts. Faced with ongoing surveillance and an impending investigation, Kwon decided to flee China and seek refuge in an English-speaking country.

The Yellow Sea, where Kwon made his daring journey, is heavily patrolled by Chinese ships, adding an extra layer of risk to his escape. South Korean authorities discovered Kwon and his jet ski beached on the shores of Incheon. Although he was held temporarily for an immigration violation, Kwon expressed his desire to seek refugee status in an English-speaking country.

Xi Jinping, who was recently anointed as leader-for-life, has been flexing his power through ruthless disappearances and crackdowns on critics. Individuals who advocate for China’s further integration with the global economy, like Jack Ma, have faced the wrath of Xi, indicating that a struggling economy could lead to an increase in the frequency of these disappearances.

While the fate of those who disappear remains a mystery, it is believed that some are held in clandestine high-end prisons or subjected to forced house arrest. Chinese human rights lawyer Andrea Worden highlights the secrecy and illegality of these disappearances, which violate international human rights law.

Kwon Pyong’s daring escape serves as a reminder of the lengths individuals will go to seek freedom in the face of oppression. It also sheds light on the growing authoritarian rule under Xi Jinping and the risks faced by those who dare to speak out against his regime.