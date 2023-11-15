New Perspectives on U.S. Diplomacy in the Middle East

The recent diplomatic efforts by the United States in the Middle East have encountered challenges as Arab countries show reluctance in aligning with American interests. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visits to Israel and six majority-Arab countries have not resulted in significant support for Israel or condemnation of Hamas. This points to a diminishing influence of the U.S. in the region, where Russia and China are also seeking to establish their presence.

The U.S.’s unwavering support for Israel, as opposed to its more nuanced positions in previous conflicts, may be impeding its ability to foster better relations in the region. The devastating Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis, has created uncertainty among regional leaders regarding their stance on the matter.

While some experts argue that U.S. diplomacy is still in its early stages and cannot be expected to yield major breakthroughs, President Joe Biden’s planned visit to the region might complicate matters further. Pro-Palestinian groups, including Hamas, may view Biden’s visit as provocative, while Arab leaders could feel slighted if he does not include their countries in his itinerary.

It is important to note that public statements may not accurately reflect behind-the-scenes negotiations, which could potentially be more fruitful. Arab leaders may be cautious about openly taking actions that could anger their populations, given the strong public support for the Palestinian cause. Secretary Blinken has emphasized the shared desire to prevent the conflict from escalating into a regional war and to provide assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.

However, the U.S. has faced challenges in persuading Egypt to open its border crossing for Palestinians with foreign citizenship seeking to leave Gaza. Egypt blames Israel for impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and is reluctant to accept Palestinians fleeing the region out of fear that they will not be allowed to return.

On the other hand, the U.S. has had some success in influencing Israel’s actions. Foreign officials, including those from the U.S., were able to convince Israel to retract its initial plan to evacuate 1 million people in northern Gaza. This demonstrates that the U.S. still holds some sway with Israel.

The Biden administration, however, has been disappointed by the measured or silent responses of Arab countries when it comes to explicitly denouncing Hamas. While some countries, like the United Arab Emirates, have criticized Hamas alongside calls for restraint from both sides, there has been a lack of explicit condemnation of the militant group.

The recent high casualty rates and Israeli reprisals have intensified concerns for the well-being of the 2.2 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza. The region already suffers from severe shortages of essentials like water, fuel, and electricity due to the Israeli siege. Palestinian displacement within Gaza has also increased, signaling the impending possibility of an Israeli ground invasion.

Secretary Blinken has made it clear that there should not be business as usual with Hamas moving forward. However, some Arab governments maintain connections with Hamas and understand that their populations strongly support the Palestinian cause that Hamas claims to represent.

As the U.S. navigates these diplomatic challenges, it is crucial to recognize the complex dynamics at play. Qatar, for example, hosts key Hamas leaders and plays a significant role as an intermediary in efforts to free hostages held by Hamas. Additionally, major Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have concerns about Iran, which supports both Hamas and Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group that has clashed with Israel.

President Biden’s recent shift in language, expressing concerns for the protection of Palestinian civilians and questioning the merits of Israeli occupation in Gaza, reflects a more nuanced approach. However, the United States and Biden’s administration face an uphill battle in reestablishing influence and fostering strategic relationships in a region where interests often diverge.