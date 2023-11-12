A Rising Stalemate in the Persian Gulf Threatens Saudi-Iranian Reconciliation

In a growing dispute over a gas field in the Persian Gulf, a Chinese-brokered agreement to reconcile Saudi Arabia and Iran faces an early challenge. Both Saudi Arabia and neighboring Kuwait assert joint ownership over the offshore Al-Durra gas field, while Iran claims it as its own, referring to it as Arash. Despite talks held in March, the two sides have failed to reach an agreement on the demarcation of the border.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, has emphasized that they will not tolerate any encroachment on their rights and are prepared to explore and exploit the resources on their own. Meanwhile, Kuwait’s oil minister has made it clear that his country will begin drilling and production without waiting for a resolution.

Saudi Arabia has taken the side of Kuwait, asserting exclusive ownership of the gas field and urging Iran to return to negotiations. Although diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were restored in April after a seven-year freeze, they still support opposing factions in the ongoing Yemeni civil war. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is in talks with the United States regarding potentially normalizing relations with Israel, a move vehemently opposed by Iran.

The dispute over the gas field dates back to the 1960s, and while a military conflict seems unlikely, the tensions in the region are already high. The United States has been increasing its military presence in response to Iran’s alleged seizure of oil tankers and harassment of commercial vessels.

Last year, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait agreed to jointly develop the gas field, aiming to produce significant quantities of natural gas and liquefied gas per day. However, Iran has denounced the agreement as illegal and insisted on its inclusion in any development plans.

As the situation escalates, there is a risk that the race to exploit disputed hydrocarbon resources in the Persian Gulf could undermine regional détente. Experts suggest that Iran’s heavily sanctioned status limits its ability to compete commercially in this race, highlighting the detrimental impact of its foreign policy on its energy sector.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)