The Struggle for Liberation: A Call for Democracy and Equality in Palestine

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue in Gaza? Do Palestinians support the counterattack? What solution do Palestinians propose? What is the message to Israelis? What is the message to other Palestinians and global allies?

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, we explore the realities on the ground, the aspirations of the Palestinian people, and a call for lasting democracy and equality. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with a lack of essential resources and an indiscriminate bombing campaign impacting all aspects of life. The devastating consequences of this conflict are felt deeply by the Palestinian population.

Gaza, once a thriving area, now faces the harsh reality of limited access to electricity, the internet, medicine, water, and food supplies. The destruction is widespread, affecting not only residential areas but also hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, and United Nations buildings. The toll on civilians, ambulances, paramedics, and reporters has been devastating. The magnitude of loss is harrowing, with thousands losing their lives, including innocent civilians and even members of the interviewee’s immediate family.

It is crucial to acknowledge the historical context of this conflict. For over seven decades, Palestinians have fought tirelessly against occupation, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and settler colonialism. Their struggle for liberation has been marked by immense hardship and a longing for justice.

1. What is the main issue in Gaza?

Gaza is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis. The lack of essential resources such as electricity, internet, medicine, water, and food supplies has put the lives of Palestinians at risk. The indiscriminate bombing campaign has caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

2. Do Palestinians support the counterattack?

Palestinians living in Gaza have been subject to a perpetual state of war since childhood. This latest military operation by Hamas has instilled a mix of emotions, including sadness, fear, and pride. While sadness and fear stem from the tragic loss of life and the ongoing threat of violence, pride emerges from the resilience and determination to resist oppression. Palestinians view resistance as the only means to combat the settler colonial project that seeks to ethnically cleanse them from their lands.

3. What solution do Palestinians propose?

Palestinians seek a solution that ensures their safety and dignity. They advocate for the dismantlement of the settler colony and the establishment of an inclusive, secular, and democratic Palestinian state. This envisioned state would protect all its citizens, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, or identity. It aims to eradicate racist ideologies and movements like Zionism and create a society where everyone can coexist peacefully.

4. What is the message to Israelis?

It is crucial to distinguish between Jews and the colonial project of Israel. Palestinians have a deep-rooted history of coexistence with Jews before the establishment of Israel. The solution lies in rolling back and dismantling the colony, allowing those who came from other countries to occupy Palestinian lands to return home. For those born in Palestine, Palestinians emphasize that they are secondary victims of this colonial project, being used to occupy other people’s lands. Palestinians call on Israelis to reflect on examples from history, such as South Africa, Angola, and Algeria, where transitions from similar colonial projects to democracy were achieved.

5. What is the message to other Palestinians and global allies?

Palestinians urge their fellow Palestinians and global allies to reject any proposal that legitimizes the foundations of Zionism, which include the politicization of identity and the partition of land. They emphasize the importance of solidarity and support in advocating for democracy and equality. Palestinians call for a united front in rejecting colonial privileges and working towards the liberation of Palestine, fostering a democratic state that upholds the rights of both Palestinians and Jews.

It is crucial to listen to the voices of the Palestinian people and engage in empathetic dialogue to work towards a just and peaceful resolution. Only through inclusive democracy, equality, and respect for human rights can the heart-wrenching cycle of violence be broken, bringing forth a brighter future for all.