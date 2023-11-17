New Title: India Condemns Unfortunate Incident at UK Gurdwara, Calls for Investigation

India expressed strong condemnation over an incident at a gurdwara in Scotland, where the Indian High Commissioner and Consul General were prevented from entering. Describing the incident as disgraceful, India has reported the matter to both the UK government and the local police.

A viral video circulating on social media shows an individual obstructing the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, from entering the gurdwara in Glasgow. In addition, two individuals attempted to open the car door of the High Commissioner, but were unsuccessful as the vehicle was locked. Eventually, the car left the premises of Glasgow Gurudwara Saheb.

The incident occurs in the midst of a growing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. The dispute began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused “Indian government agents” of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

In a statement released by the High Commission of India in London, it was revealed that “extremist elements” disrupted a planned interaction organized by the Gurdwara Committee. The statement further mentioned that one of these individuals attempted to forcibly open the door of Mr. Doraiswami’s car. The incident took place on September 29, 2023, and involved individuals from areas outside Scotland.

The High Commission clarified that the interaction was intended to discuss community and consular issues, and involved senior community leaders, ladies, committee members, and even a member of the Scottish Parliament. These participants were subjected to threats and abuses by the disruptive elements. In order to avoid a potential altercation, the High Commissioner and Consul General made the decision to leave the premises shortly after their arrival.

Highlighting the seriousness of the incident, the High Commission urged the police to investigate the attempt to force open the car door by one of the non-local extremists. The Commission emphasized that the proactive intervention of one of the organizers prevented a potentially more serious situation from unfolding.

The incident at the UK gurdwara highlights the need for swift action to address disruptive behavior and protect the safety of diplomatic officials. Both India and the UK are expected to take the necessary measures to ensure the incident is thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions are taken against those responsible.

