Incident Involving Indian High Commissioner in Glasgow Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

India and the United Kingdom found themselves embroiled in a diplomatic controversy after an incident regarding the Indian High Commissioner to the UK took place at a Gurdwara in Glasgow, Scotland. The incident, which has been described as “disgraceful” by the High Commission of India in London, involved a disruption of a planned interaction between the High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, and the Gurudwara Committee.

Reports suggest that three individuals from outside Scotland deliberately disrupted the event, threatening and abusing senior community leaders and committee members, including a member of the Scottish Parliament. In order to prevent any potential altercation, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India decided to leave the premises shortly after their arrival.

Although not providing direct quotes, it is understood that a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’ shows an individual, purportedly a pro-Khalistani activist, trying to block the Indian High Commissioner from entering the Glasgow Gurudwara. The video also depicts two men near the High Commissioner’s car in the parking area, with one of them attempting to open the car door.

The High Commission of India has reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. The organizers and numerous community organizations have expressed remorse over the incident and have called for the authorities to take appropriate action against the culprits.

This incident highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomats when visiting places of worship abroad. It also underscores the need for dialogue and understanding between communities to address any differences and grievances in a peaceful and respectful manner. Both India and the UK are working towards resolving the issue diplomatically and maintaining the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.