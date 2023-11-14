UK Remains Committed to Engaging with China

In a recent interview, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly emphasized the importance of maintaining engagement with China, stating that disengagement would not be a credible approach. Cleverly defended his talks with Chinese officials in Beijing, asserting that they were necessary to prevent mistrust and errors in the bilateral relationship.

Despite criticism from some UK MPs, Cleverly believes that direct and unambiguous dialogue with China is crucial for addressing areas of disagreement and working together in mutual interest. He highlighted the significance of face-to-face engagement in establishing effective communication and avoiding misinterpretations.

While Cleverly acknowledged that one visit alone will not fundamentally change the course of the relationship, he stressed the impact of patient, consistent, and reliable communication in achieving positive outcomes. Cleverly was clear that it is essential to raise concerns about human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and other issues during meetings with Chinese officials.

Addressing the concerns over China’s support for Russia in the conflict in Ukraine, Cleverly expressed his belief that China has an interest in a fair and successful resolution. He rejected the notion that China would actively or passively support Putin’s actions.

Cleverly confirmed that the UK’s priority is national security and that if economic concerns clash with security concerns, security takes precedence. Although the UK aims to maintain its economic relationship with China, it will not compromise on security.

Importantly, Cleverly’s visit to Beijing comes at a time when other global powers, such as the US and EU countries, are also attempting to reopen communication channels with China. This signifies a shared understanding of the importance of engagement in resolving differences.

It is evident that UK-China relations have undergone significant changes since 2015, when the “golden era” was celebrated. The UK government has been critical of China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims and has taken steps to address security concerns, including banning Chinese company Huawei from participating in the UK’s 5G infrastructure.

The recent policy shift towards new engagement with China may be driven by pragmatic business considerations. However, it has faced criticism from within the Conservative Party, with concerns raised about the risks associated with Chinese influence in the UK economy.

In light of these developments, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a report calling for the publication of an unclassified version of the UK’s China strategy to provide guidance to the public and private sectors. The committee has also emphasized the need for all relevant ministers to be briefed on the strategy.

While there are differing opinions on how best to approach China, Cleverly’s visit to Beijing demonstrates the UK’s commitment to maintaining open lines of communication and working towards constructive solutions that balance economic interests with national security concerns.