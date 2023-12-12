The Remarkable Discovery of a Gigantic Marine Reptile Skull Unveils a Mesmerizing Jurassic Predator

Recent findings in the United Kingdom have unraveled the mystery behind an astounding underwater creature that roamed the seas while dinosaurs ruled the land. The pliosaur, an enigmatic marine reptile resembling snakes and lizards, dominated the prehistoric oceans millions of years ago with its massive size and formidable row of teeth that effortlessly tore through its prey’s flesh. Excitingly, a team of dedicated fossil hunters has recently unearthed the skull of one of these fearsome predators that once terrorized the British coast.

Situated along the renowned Jurassic coastline in southwest England, this groundbreaking discovery was made amidst the treacherous cliffs that safeguard the fossilized remains of countless ancient beasts. The perilous mission to retrieve the pliosaur skull involved a team of intrepid climbers descending a towering cliff to excavate the fossil, situated nearly 50 feet above the beach. This extraordinary feat will be documented in an upcoming BBC film, featuring the legendary David Attenborough.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are pliosaurs?

Pliosaurs, as indicated by fossils, thrived from approximately 200 to 65.5 million years ago during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. These carnivorous marine creatures were not dinosaurs but reptiles, characterized by their massive heads, powerful jaws, and serrated teeth. Possessing streamlined, tear-shaped bodies reaching up to 39 feet in length, they skillfully navigated the water with their flipper-like limbs.

The recent discovery of a pliosaur skull occurred serendipitously as Phil Jacobs, a passionate fossil enthusiast, strolled along a beach near Kimmeridge Bay in Dorset, England. Amidst the beach shingle, Jacobs discerned the tip of the snout and immediately recognized its significance. Promptly contacting local collector Steve Etches, they formed a team and devised a plan to extract the remaining part of the skull from the crumbling cliffs.

The remarkable upcoming documentary will chronicle the weeks that paleontologists spent suspended from ropes, diligently using drills and hammers to retrieve the fossil. Etches himself believes this find to be one of the most complete Jurassic pliosaur skulls ever unearthed. The skull exhibits an unparalleled level of detail, boasting every bone despite slight distortion.

Identified as a potentially new species of pliosaur, this immense fossil predates 150 million years and measures approximately seven feet in length. It sports a formidable row of 130 long, sharp teeth, enabling it to dispatch its prey with just a single bite. Each tooth possesses fine ridges at the back that efficiently pierce through flesh, making consecutive attacks swift and deadly.

According to Andre Rowe, a paleontologist at Bristol University, this colossal predator, aptly named the “ultimate killing machine” by the BBC, showed no discrimination in its choice of prey. It fed on various creatures such as the dolphin-like ichthyosaur, other reptiles including the plesiosaur, and even other pliosaurs. Rowe further compares this awe-inspiring underwater creature to an aquatic T. Rex.

The upcoming BBC documentary will bring this mesmerizing creature to life through captivating visual effects, while Attenborough narrates its captivating history and the strategies scientists believe it employed for hunting. Although the skull will be displayed at Etches’ museum in Kimmeridge next year, experts assert that the rest of the fossil may still reside within the cliffs. Undeterred, Etches remains resolute in his determination to find it, acknowledging the fleeting nature of this unique opportunity.

Don’t miss “Attenborough and the Giant Sea Monster” airing on Jan. 1 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, and on Feb. 14 at 8/7c on PBS in the United States.

Original article source: [BBC](https://www.bbc.co.uk)