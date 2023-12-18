New Hamas Tunnel Discovery Raises Concerns about Israeli Intelligence

BETWEEN HANOUN, Gaza Strip – In a surprising turn of events, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had uncovered a significant tunnel shaft in Gaza, close to a former crossing point into Israel. This discovery has sparked new questions about the effectiveness of Israeli surveillance and intelligence in detecting the conspicuous preparations made by Hamas for their deadly assault on October 7th.

Located just a few hundred meters from the heavily fortified Erez crossing and an Israeli military base, the tunnel is more than four kilometers long and links up with an extensive tunnel network across Gaza. Israeli forces revealed that the tunnel is wide enough to allow the passage of vehicles, militants, and supplies, all of which were used in preparation for the October 7th attack.

On that day, militants breached a portion of the wall close to the Erez crossing using a rocket-propelled grenade. They then stormed the Israeli base, resulting in the deaths of at least three soldiers and the kidnapping of others who were taken back to Gaza. This breach at the border wall was one of several instances where militants easily penetrated Israel’s security defenses, entering Israeli territory and causing significant casualties.

The attack on October 7th triggered a destructive war that has lasted for over ten weeks, claiming the lives of more than 18,000 people in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health officials. Israel has emphasized the destruction of Hamas’ tunnel network as a primary objective, although it presents a challenge as many of these underground passages are situated beneath schools, hospitals, and residential areas.

Criticism has been directed towards Israel’s military, intelligence, and political officials for their failure to anticipate the attack. Major Nir Dinar, a military spokesperson, explained that Israeli security services were unaware of the tunnel’s existence prior to October 7th because their focus was solely on detecting tunnels that enter Israeli territory. The entrance to the discovered tunnel, concealed beneath a garage, was specifically designed to avoid detection by Israeli drones and satellite images.

While the military knew that Hamas possessed an extensive tunnel network, they did not believe that the militants would be capable of executing a large-scale attack. “It’s no surprise that this was the Hamas strategy all along,” stated Dinar. “The surprise is that they have succeeded and the size of this tunnel… was really shocking.”

The Erez crossing, a heavily fortified facility that facilitated the movement of Palestinians into Israel for work, medical care, and transit to neighboring Jordan, held significant importance for Hamas. The crossing, equipped with security cameras and military patrols, was severely damaged during the October 7th attack and has remained closed since then.

Israel’s special “Yahalom” unit, specialized in tunnel warfare, has been working to excavate the tunnel since its initial discovery. The military has also uncovered weapons inside the tunnel. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesman, revealed that at least two other tunnels of similar magnitude were found and are currently being mapped.

“This was a flagship project that was waiting, finished and ready,” stated Hagari during a news conference. He further added that the tunnel was actively used during the war, resulting in the deaths of Hamas militants. The military also showcased burnt soldiers’ barracks at the nearby base, providing evidence of the militants’ activities. Dinar, who inspected the tunnel, highlighted its dimensions, stating that it was twice the height and three times the width of other tunnels found in Gaza. The tunnel features ventilation, electricity, and descends up to 50 meters underground in certain areas. According to Dinar, the construction and maintenance of the tunnel required extensive financial resources, fuel, and manpower.

The Israeli military intends to destroy the tunnel and continue their efforts to locate and neutralize militants hiding in other tunnels. “We will hunt them even if we need to go down to the tunnels,” emphasized Hagari. “We also need to do it with attention to the rescue of our hostages and the understanding that maybe some of them are in the tunnels.”

