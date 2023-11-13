New Extreme Weather Patterns in Europe: Flooding Grips Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria

As extreme weather patterns continue to plague Europe, Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria are currently facing disastrous flooding. This alarming event is part of a larger weather pattern that has brought exceptional heat across the continent and resulted in deadly floods in Spain. Scientists predict that these extreme weather events, including the recent flooding in Greece, will become more frequent due to human-caused climate change.

Since Monday, Greece has experienced an unprecedented amount of rainfall, with some areas expecting rainfall totals of 20 to 30 inches by Wednesday. The national meteorological services in southeast Europe have named this weather system Storm Daniel. Tragically, one person has already lost their life and cars have been washed away in the Greek port city of Volos. Photographs and videos on social media depict city streets transformed into raging rivers, submerging vehicles and damaging roads in various regions of Greece.

Turkey and Bulgaria have also been affected by flooding, with at least four additional deaths reported. Meteorologist Jonathan Wille from ETH Zurich warns that this could potentially become one of Europe’s most devastating flooding disasters, surpassing the floods that occurred in Western Europe in July 2021.

This extreme weather pattern and flooding can be attributed to a stalled-out weather system and a heat dome over western Europe. Heat domes are large areas of high pressure that trap heat underneath them for an extended period. The heat dome has caused record-breaking temperatures across much of Europe, leading to the formation of low-pressure systems that triggered severe flooding in Spain and brought moisture from the Mediterranean Sea to fuel the flooding in Greece.

These weather events highlight the influence of climate change on extreme weather patterns. The Mediterranean Sea’s above-average water temperatures, a consequence of global warming, contribute to stronger storms and heavier rainfall on land. Furthermore, as climate change continues to unfold, stationary weather patterns like the one affecting Europe are predicted to become more commonplace.

In addition to the flooding, Europe is experiencing an intense heatwave. France broke more than 200 monthly temperature records on Monday, with several locations surpassing 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius). Nighttime temperatures in some cities only dropped to around 70 to 75, setting record-warm lows. Southern England, the United Kingdom, and several other countries are also bracing for record-challenging heat this week.

Greece’s weather service has predicted staggering rainfall totals, along with hail and frequent lightning, in various regions. For example, Zagora has already recorded an incredible 21 inches of rain in just 10 hours. If the forecasted rainfall of more than 30 inches for central Greece materializes, it could result in a catastrophic flood event similar to those experienced in Houston during Hurricane Harvey and North Carolina during Hurricane Florence.

These extreme weather events in Greece follow a historic wildfire that recently raged for over two weeks in the country. This wildfire, which claimed 20 lives and burned an area larger than New York City, highlights the combination of record-setting heat and dry conditions that have fueled wildfires throughout Greece this summer.

As the impact of climate change intensifies, it becomes increasingly important to address the underlying causes and mitigate its effects. The world must collectively take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prioritize sustainable practices to prevent further extreme weather events and protect vulnerable regions from the devastating consequences.

