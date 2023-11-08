Improved Air Quality Saves Lives in Minnesota, but Global Challenges Remain

The impact of air quality improvements cannot be underestimated, as data from the Air Quality Life Index at the University of Chicago reveals that Minnesotans have gained an additional six months to their average lifespan since the 1970s due to cleaner air mandated by the federal Clean Air Act. This vital information, updated yearly, also suggests that further tightening of air quality standards to align with recommendations from the World Health Organization could potentially add even more months to the lives of people in Minnesota.

Minnesota’s experience is reflective of the United States as a whole, which boasts some of the cleanest air in the world. However, in many developing regions worldwide, poor air quality cuts lives short by five to 10 years. The study’s authors go so far as to dub air pollution as “the world’s greatest external risk to human health.”

Fine particulate matter, commonly known as smoke or soot, emerges as the primary concern among pollutants. These small particles can penetrate the bloodstream and even cross into the brain from the lungs. Long-term exposure to fine particulate matter leads to various health issues, including asthma, cardiovascular problems, and dementia. Even short-term exposure can result in measurable declines in cognition and physical abilities.

While historical data in the U.S. shows that industry was a significant contributor to this type of pollution, stringent regulations imposed by the Clean Air Act caused a drastic reduction in emissions from smokestacks and burning facilities. From 1998 to 2021, the annual average concentration of fine particles in American air dropped from 12.5 micrograms per cubic meter to 7.8.

Unfortunately, recent years have witnessed a slight increase in these numbers, largely due to record-breaking wildfire seasons that emit massive quantities of smoke into the atmosphere. In Minneapolis, for example, during a 24-hour period in mid-June this year, the smoke concentration averaged 85 micrograms per cubic meter, which is approximately 10 times higher than the statewide annual average. These wildfires are expected to persist in the future, fueled by climate change and a history of negligent forestry practices.

Contrasting the situation in developed countries, developing regions continue to struggle with smoke pollution originating from industrial activities. Moreover, indoor environments worsen due to wood-fired heating and cooking appliances, leading to even higher pollution levels indoors compared to outdoors.

Although improved air quality has extended the average lifespan in Minnesota, the Air Quality Life Index reports that the global population, on average, lost over two years of life expectancy in 2021 due to dirty air. This serves as a reminder that while progress has been made, significant challenges remain in the fight for clean air worldwide.