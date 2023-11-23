Director of al Shifa Hospital Arrested: Uncovering the Potentially Dangerous Tunnels

In a shocking turn of events, the director of Gaza’s largest hospital, al Shifa, has been arrested, along with some of the medical staff, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The arrest has sparked outrage and condemnation from Hamas, which describes it as inhumane and a violation of international norms.

The arrest of Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya has raised concerns not only about the well-being of the patients remaining in al Shifa but also about the safety of the medical personnel who were detained. Hamas is urgently calling on international bodies, such as the Red Cross and WHO, to take immediate action to ensure the patients’ evacuation and secure the release of Dr Salmiya and the arrested medical staff who were simply fulfilling their humanitarian duty.

Recently, al Shifa hospital attracted attention after the Israel Defence Forces made a claim about the discovery of a tunnel beneath the complex. According to IDF, the 55-meter tunnel was being used by Hamas for military purposes, while the hospital was being used as a “human shield”. Colonel Elad Tsuri, the commander of an Israeli armoured brigade, revealed that the tunnel had a blast door, a firing hole, and even contained amenities like a bathroom, a kitchen, and an air-conditioned meeting room. This suggests that Hamas had been using the hospital as a hidden base, equipped with the necessary facilities to sustain fighters for extended periods of time.

It is worth noting that the IDF has reported uncovering and destroying around 400 Hamas tunnels in Gaza since the start of its ground operations. These tunnels are often located within civilian establishments, such as hospitals, schools, and homes. Israel has long accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure as command centers, while Hamas denies these allegations.

Despite the conflicting narratives, the arrest of Dr Salmiya raises concerns about the delicate balance between the safety of medical personnel and the potential misuse of civilian infrastructure for military purposes. It is a situation that calls for a thorough investigation and a collective effort to protect both the patients and medical staff, while addressing the security concerns in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the status of al Shifa hospital after the arrest of its director?

A: The status of al Shifa hospital remains uncertain following the arrest of its director, Dr Muhammad Abu Salmiya. Hamas is calling on international bodies to ensure the evacuation of the remaining patients and secure the release of the arrested medical staff.

Q: Why did the IDF claim that Hamas used al Shifa as a “human shield”?

A: The IDF claims that a tunnel was discovered beneath the al Shifa hospital complex, indicating that Hamas was using the hospital for military purposes. The presence of amenities like a bathroom, a kitchen, and an air-conditioned meeting room suggests that the hospital was used as a hidden base.

Q: How many tunnels has the IDF destroyed in Gaza?

A: The IDF claims to have uncovered and destroyed around 400 Hamas tunnels in Gaza since its ground operations began. These tunnels are often found within civilian establishments, including hospitals, schools, and homes.

Q: What are the conflicting narratives regarding the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas?

A: Israel accuses Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, as command centers. Hamas denies these allegations, stating that they prioritize humanitarian efforts. The arrest of Dr Salmiya highlights the complexity of the situation and the need for a thorough investigation.

(Original source of information: [link])