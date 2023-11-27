Israel-Gaza Conflict: Prospects of Truce Extension Uncertain

Intense negotiations are underway as the truce between Israel and Gaza approaches its final day. With statements from both sides emphasizing the urgency of extending the four-day pause in the war, efforts are being made to negotiate a potential extension. However, doubts linger as to whether this will be achieved.

Israel has indicated its willingness to temporarily halt its offensive in exchange for the release of 10 additional captives, while reaffirming its commitment to fight until achieving its goals. US President Joe Biden expressed his hope that the truce could be prolonged as long as hostages continued to be released, highlighting the need for humanitarian relief in Gaza.

As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Israel before attending a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, where discussions surrounding the Gaza crisis are expected to take place. The Palestinian Authority has also announced that several countries, including Qatar, Egypt, the US, the EU, and Spain, are working towards prolonging the truce.

In terms of prisoner exchanges, the latest round has seen Israel release 39 teenage Palestinian prisoners, bringing the total to 117 since the truce began. In return, Hamas has released a total of 58 captives, including 13 Israelis, three Thais, and one individual with Russian citizenship. The International Committee of the Red Cross has successfully facilitated the transfer of these prisoners.

While there are hopes for a truce extension, some doubt its feasibility. Ibrahim Abusharif from Northwestern University believes that merely prolonging the truce without addressing the root causes of the conflict is ineffective. The Israeli government is awaiting Hamas’s response regarding extending the truce in exchange for the release of additional detainees.

The international community is playing a role in efforts to maintain the truce. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, while the EU’s top foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, calls for a sustainable truce and a political solution that breaks the cycle of violence. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasizes the importance of extending the truce to provide much-needed relief to the people of Gaza and secure the release of hostages.

Amidst these diplomatic efforts, it is hoped that a lasting solution can be achieved to end the conflict and bring about peace in the region.