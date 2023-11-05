A former European Union envoy to Gaza is facing heavy criticism for allegedly empowering Hamas with paragliders, which the Palestinian terrorist group subsequently used to invade Israel and cause the deaths of over 1,400 people. Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, a German diplomat, inflamed tensions by conducting what he hailed as “the first Gaza paragliding flight in history” in July, while shouting, “Free Palestine!”

The video of von Burgsdorff’s flight recently resurfaced, positioning him at the center of the raging Israel-Hamas conflict. In the footage, he claimed that once Palestinians achieve freedom, they could engage in recreational activities such as paragliding and kayaking. However, instead of Palestinians partaking in these leisurely pursuits, Hamas militants weaponized the paragliders and used them to carry out deadly attacks on Israeli soil on October 7.

Israel promptly responded by declaring war on Hamas and launching devastating airstrikes on Gaza. In the midst of this escalation, von Burgsdorff condemned Israel’s actions and argued that the violence committed by Hamas should not serve as an excuse for “flattening Gaza.” While voicing his opposition to Israel’s actions, he failed to condemn the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas, which targeted innocent civilians, including women, children, and even kidnapped individuals.

Israel’s foreign ministry strongly criticized von Burgsdorff’s paragliding flight, denouncing it as “provocative” propaganda that only serves to empower Hamas. The ministry asserted that the former diplomat had forgotten his role as a representative of the European Union and its member states.

It is important to note that paragliding was not adopted as a recreational activity by Palestinian civilians following von Burgsdorff’s flight. Rather, it was exploited by Hamas for their nefarious purposes. Despite leaving his post in Gaza, von Burgsdorff continues to express opposition to Israel’s actions in the region, most recently condemning the airstrikes.

As the conflict continues to escalate, von Burgsdorff’s actions and statements are being heavily scrutinized. The diplomat’s alleged empowerment of Hamas with paragliders has raised questions about the appropriateness of his actions and the potential consequences they have had on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.