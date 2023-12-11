The Extraordinary Discovery of a Giant Sea Creature’s Skull on the U.K.’s Jurassic Coast

London — In a remarkable find on the southern Jurassic Coast of the U.K., scientists have unearthed the nearly intact skull of a pliosaur, an enormous marine reptile that roamed the seas approximately 150 million years ago. Measuring an impressive 10 to 12 yards in length, the pliosaur possessed a set of 130 razor-sharp teeth that it used to aggressively attack its prey.

Paleontologist Dr. Andre Rowe from Bristol University expressed his awe at the massive size of the pliosaur, comparing it to the underwater equivalent of the fearsome T-rex. “The animal would have been so massive that I think it would have been able to prey effectively on anything that was unfortunate enough to be in its space,” he remarked.

This magnificent fossil find was made by local fossil enthusiast Steve Etches, who stumbled upon the tip of the creature’s snout while walking near the cliffs. Curious about the rest of the fossil, Etches cleverly utilized a drone to scout the area and deduced that the remains were embedded in the cliffside. With great skill and caution, he rappelled down from the top of the cliff to extract the rest of the pliosaur skull.

Experts consider this fossil skull to be one of the most complete pliosaur specimens ever discovered, providing valuable insights into the lifestyle and behaviors of these ancient creatures. Paleobiologist Emily Rayfrield believes that the pliosaur possessed extraordinarily powerful jaw muscles, even stronger than those of saltwater crocodiles, which are known for having the most forceful jaws among living animals. This immense jaw strength allowed the pliosaur to clamp down on its prey and twist in order to eliminate limbs.

Etches intends to make the fossil skull a prominent feature in a local museum, confident that the rest of the pliosaur’s body remains hidden within the cliff. He expressed concern over the rapidly eroding environment, emphasizing the urgency to retrieve the remaining parts of the specimen before they are lost forever. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Etches passionately stated.

