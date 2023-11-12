New Surgical Tool Discovered Inside Woman’s Body 18 Months After C-Section

In a shocking medical incident, a woman in New Zealand recently discovered and had removed a surgical tool that remained inside her abdomen for a staggering 18 months after her caesarean section surgery. The incident, which has raised concerns about patient safety, highlights the importance of thorough checks and accountability in surgical procedures.

The unnamed woman underwent a scheduled C-section at a hospital in Auckland in 2020, during which the large-sized surgical tool, known as an Alexis wound retractor (AWR), was inadvertently left inside her body. The tool, which is used to retract the edges of a wound during surgery, went undetected for over a year, causing the woman chronic abdominal pain.

It wasn’t until an abdominal CT scan that the hidden tool was finally discovered. The AWR is made of non-radio-opaque material, making it virtually invisible on an x-ray. It became clear that the hospital staff had failed to account for the tool during their instrument count.

The incident prompts questions about the level of care provided by the hospital during the surgery. Were proper checks and protocols followed? How could such a sizable tool go unnoticed for such a prolonged period? These concerns are particularly significant given the potential risks and complications associated with a retained foreign object.

Although the hospital, Te Whatu Ora Auckland, initially claimed to have taken reasonable care during the procedure, the Health and Disability Commissioner’s report indicated otherwise. The commissioner, Morag McDowell, found that the care provided to the woman fell below the appropriate standard.

In response to the report’s findings, the hospital has offered a written apology to the affected patient and has committed to making necessary improvements to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The details of the woman’s case have not been disclosed due to ethical and privacy considerations.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need for thorough checks and accountability in surgical procedures. Patients trust that their well-being is the top priority in medical settings, and cases like this highlight the dire consequences that can follow negligence or oversight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is an Alexis wound retractor (AWR)?

An Alexis wound retractor is a surgical tool used to draw back the edges of a wound during surgery, providing better access to the surgical site.

2. How was the surgical tool discovered after such a long time?

The surgical tool was discovered incidentally on an abdominal CT scan, as it was made of a non-radio-opaque material and therefore undetectable on an x-ray.

3. Was the hospital held accountable for the incident?

The Health and Disability Commissioner’s report found that the hospital’s care fell below the appropriate standard. The hospital has since offered a written apology to the affected patient and is working on implementing improvements to prevent similar incidents.

4. What are the potential risks of retaining a foreign object in the body?

Retained foreign objects can lead to serious complications, including infection, internal damage, chronic pain, and the need for additional surgical procedures.

