Surgical Tool Left in Woman’s Abdomen for Over a Year Raises Concerns About Medical Negligence

A case of medical negligence has recently come to light in New Zealand, where a surgical tool the size of a dinner plate was found in a woman’s abdomen a staggering 18 months after she underwent a caesarean section. The incident has raised questions about the standard of care provided by the hospital and the potential consequences of such negligence.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, gave birth to her child in 2020 through a scheduled caesarean section. During the procedure, an Alexis wound retractor (AWR), which is commonly used to retract the edges of a wound during surgery, was accidentally left inside her abdomen. This resulted in the woman experiencing chronic abdominal pain for the following 18 months until the device was incidentally discovered during an abdominal CT scan.

According to the report released by New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner, multiple medical professionals were present in the operating room during the caesarean section, including a surgeon, senior registrar, nurses, and anesthetists. However, despite the presence of numerous healthcare professionals, the retention of the surgical tool went unnoticed.

The report revealed that initially, a large-sized AWR was used, but it was deemed insufficient for the incision and was replaced with an extra-large AWR. However, it was this second AWR, the size of a dinner plate, that was unintentionally retained. The instrument, which consists of a round, soft tubal component made of transparent plastic fixed on two rings, should have been removed after closing the uterine incision.

The medical report stated that the lack of documentation and inclusion of the AWR on the count board may have contributed to its retention. Nurses involved in the procedure claimed that the AWR did not go completely into the wound as half of it needed to remain outside the patient, leading to it being overlooked during the counting process.

The incident has brought the hospital’s practices into question, and a review is currently underway. The woman and her family have endured significant physical and emotional stress due to this unfortunate event, and the health commissioner has recommended that they be provided with a written apology from the hospital staff.

While medical experts need not be consulted to determine that retaining a surgical instrument in a patient’s body is a clear breach of the expected standard of care, the case underscores the need for increased vigilance and adherence to protocols during surgical procedures.

