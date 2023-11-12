A Shocking Discovery: Oversized Medical Device Found Inside Woman’s Body After C-Section

In a remarkable and disturbing incident, a surgical tool the size of a dinner plate was recently discovered inside a woman’s abdomen a staggering 18 months after she underwent a cesarean section. The incident occurred at Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand, triggering an investigation by the country’s Health and Disability Commissioner.

The device in question is called an Alexis retractor, also known as an AWR, which measures a whopping 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter. Designed as a retractable cylindrical instrument with a translucent film, the AWR is commonly used to draw back the edges of wounds during surgical procedures.

The consequences of this unimaginable oversight were dire for the woman involved, who endured months of chronic pain without any discernible cause. Desperate for answers, she underwent multiple checkups, including X-rays that failed to reveal the presence of the device. Eventually, due to the unbearable pain, she sought emergency medical attention where a subsequent abdominal CT scan finally uncovered the hidden device. It was promptly removed in 2021.

Following the investigation, New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell, concluded that the Te Whatu Ora Auckland, also known as the Auckland District Health Board, was in violation of the code of patient rights. In her report, released on Monday, McDowell expressed her disappointment in the substandard care provided to the patient, stating that “Systems should have been in place to prevent this from occurring.”

The woman’s initial condition, placenta previa, is a complication in which the placenta either partially or completely covers the opening of the uterus. Due to this condition, a scheduled C-section was deemed necessary. Tragically, during the 2020 operation, the count of surgical instruments used failed to include the AWR, leading to its unintended retention inside the patient’s body. Nurses involved in the case admitted that the nature of the Alexis Retractor, with half of it remaining outside the patient, may have contributed to the instrument’s omission from the surgical count.

In light of these harrowing events, McDowell has recommended that the Auckland District Health Board issue a written apology to the affected woman and revise their policies to include AWRs in the surgical instrument count. Additionally, the case has been forwarded to the director of proceedings, who will determine if further action is necessary.

Dr. Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s group director of operations for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, expressed profound remorse for the error and extended a heartfelt apology to the patient and her family. Assuring the public that such incidents are exceedingly rare, Dr. Shepherd emphasized the continued trustworthiness of the hospital’s surgical and maternity care services.

