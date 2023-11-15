The Hidden Discovery: Uncovering an Enormous Medical Oversight

In a shocking turn of events, a medical mishap has left the medical community reeling. A woman who underwent a cesarean section to bring her baby into the world discovered an astonishing secret 18 months later. It was revealed that a surgical tool, designed to aid the operation, had inadvertently been left inside her body. This incredible oversight has sparked concern and shed light on the importance of patient safety.

The tool in question, known as an Alexis retractor (AWR), is a retractable cylindrical device with a translucent film utilized to draw back the edges of a wound during surgery. Astonishingly, this device measures a whopping 17 centimeters (6 inches) in diameter – roughly the size of a dinner plate. One can only imagine the shock and disbelief experienced by this unsuspecting mother when this astonishing discovery was made.

Following the birth of her child at Auckland City Hospital in New Zealand in 2020, the woman began experiencing lingering pain that persisted for months. Multiple checkups were conducted in an attempt to determine the source of her discomfort, including X-rays that yielded no indication of the foreign object lodged within her body. The pain eventually became unbearable, leading her to seek emergency medical attention at the hospital. It was during an abdominal CT scan that the astounding truth was finally revealed – the AWR was found and swiftly removed in 2021.

The revelation of this grave medical error prompted New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell, to conduct an investigation. In her report, released on Monday, McDowell found Te Whatu Ora Auckland, also known as the Auckland District Health Board, to be in violation of the code of patient rights. She criticized the lack of appropriate care and the resulting distress caused to the woman involved. McDowell emphasized the need for preventative systems and protocols in place to avoid such oversights.

The original report detailed that the woman underwent a scheduled cesarean section due to concerns about placenta previa, a condition where the placenta partially or completely covers the opening of the uterus during pregnancy. During the 2020 operation, the AWR was not included in the surgical instrument count. The commission report cites a nurse explaining that this omission may have occurred because the Alexis Retractor does not enter the wound entirely, as half of the retractor needs to remain outside the patient, minimizing the risk of it being forgotten.

As a result of the investigation, McDowell recommended that the Auckland District Health Board issue a written apology to the woman and revise its policies to include AWRs as part of the surgical instrument count. The case has been referred to the director of proceedings to determine if any further action is necessary.

Dr. Mike Shepherd, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s group director of operations for Te Toka Tumai Auckland, expressed deep regret for the mistake and extended a sincere apology to the affected patient and her family. He assured the public that incidents of this magnitude are incredibly rare and affirmed the healthcare facility’s confidence in the quality of their surgical and maternity care.

FAQ:

Q: What is an Alexis retractor?

A: An Alexis retractor, also known as an AWR, is a retractable cylindrical device that is used during surgical procedures to draw back the edges of a wound.

Q: What is placenta previa?

A: Placenta previa is a condition during pregnancy where the placenta partially or completely covers the opening of the uterus.

