Difference Between Exon And Cistron

In the world of genetics, there are numerous terms that can often be confusing for those who are not well-versed in the subject. Two such terms are “exon” and “cistron.” While they may sound similar, they have distinct meanings and play different roles in the process of gene expression. Let’s delve into the differences between these two fundamental genetic components.

Exon: An exon is a segment of DNA or RNA that contains the coding sequence for a specific protein. During the process of gene expression, exons are transcribed from DNA into RNA and then translated into proteins. Exons are crucial as they determine the structure and function of proteins, which are the building blocks of life. They are interspersed with non-coding regions called introns, which are removed during a process called splicing.

Cistron: A cistron, on the other hand, refers to a functional unit of genetic material that codes for a single polypeptide chain or a single RNA molecule. It is the basic unit of genetic function and can be thought of as a gene. A cistron may consist of one or more exons, along with the regulatory regions that control its expression. It is responsible for the production of a specific protein or RNA molecule, which contributes to the overall functioning of an organism.

FAQ:

Q: Are exons and cistrons the same thing?

A: No, exons and cistrons are not the same. Exons are specific segments of DNA or RNA that code for proteins, while cistrons are functional units of genetic material that can consist of one or more exons.

Q: What is the role of exons in gene expression?

A: Exons contain the coding sequence for proteins and are transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins. They determine the structure and function of proteins.

Q: How are exons and introns related?

A: Exons are interspersed with non-coding regions called introns. During splicing, introns are removed, and exons are joined together to form the final RNA molecule.

In conclusion, exons and cistrons are distinct components of genetic material. Exons are coding segments that determine protein structure and function, while cistrons are functional units that can consist of one or more exons. Understanding these terms is essential for comprehending the intricate processes that occur within our cells and contribute to the complexity of life itself.