Did Rishi Sunak Playfully Tease Prince Harry for Calling King Charles on Christmas?

In a lighthearted twist, Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, shared a humorous video inspired by the classic film ‘Home Alone’ to celebrate Christmas. With the video titled “Merry Christmas from Downing Street,” Sunak showcased his comedic side while making a subtle play on Prince Harry’s recent Christmas plans.

Rather than highlighting specific quotes, this unique video shows Sunak engrossed in work at his desk in 10 Downing Street, only to realize he is alone. Embracing the freedom, he bowls with Coca Cola cans and indulges in a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching ‘Elf.’ The presence of Larry, Downing Street’s cat, adds to the jovial atmosphere.

Amidst the laughter, the phone rings, and Sunak jokingly tells a certain “Harry” that it’s a wrong number. This light-hearted moment sparked speculation among social media users, suggesting that the video subtly referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being left off the invite list for the royal Christmas at Sandringham.

On the actual Christmas day, Sunak took charge of cooking the traditional turkey roast dinner after enjoying some quality time watching films with his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. Expressing his personal touch to the meal, Sunak mentioned his method of brining and cooking the turkey. He humorously added, “I hate the cooking, but no one else will do it!” He also shared their holiday movie choices, including ‘The Snowman’ on Christmas Eve and ‘The Holiday’ on Christmas Day.

In addition to celebrating with his family, Sunak was seen shopping for boxes of mince pies, sweet Christmas treats, for key workers in Yorkshire. Expressing his gratitude, he took the opportunity to acknowledge the incredible contributions of these individuals, stating, “We’re so grateful for all the work that you do – this Christmas and always.”

In his official Christmas message, Sunak urged people to focus on the promise of a brighter future. He emphasized that Christmas is a time of peace, joy, and compassion, representing hope and the potential for a better world. As we reflect on the challenges of the past year, Sunak encouraged everyone to keep the promise of a brighter future burning into the new year.

This light-hearted and festive approach from Rishi Sunak adds a touch of humor and relatability to the political sphere. By embracing the holiday spirit, he reminds us all to find joy and laughter during the Christmas season, even in the face of challenging times.

FAQs

1. How did Rishi Sunak celebrate Christmas?

Rishi Sunak celebrated Christmas by sharing a humorous video inspired by the movie ‘Home Alone.’ He showcased his comedic side, engaged in festive activities, and jokingly teased a certain “Harry” over the phone.

2. What did Rishi Sunak do after watching films with his daughters?

After enjoying quality time watching movies with his daughters, Sunak took charge of cooking the traditional turkey roast dinner. He humorously mentioned his dislike for cooking but took on the responsibility to make the meal memorable.

3. Who did Rishi Sunak thank during his visit to Yorkshire?

During his visit to Yorkshire, Sunak expressed gratitude to key workers by gifting them boxes of mince pies and other sweet Christmas treats. He acknowledged their immense contributions and thanked them for their dedication to keeping the country running.

