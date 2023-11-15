In a recent revelation, it has been suggested that the Justin Trudeau government hindered New Delhi’s attempts to engage with Sikh separatists in Canada, bowing to pressure from extremist Khalistanis. This claim has sparked a wave of scrutiny over Ottawa’s alleged support for militants.

According to a Canadian commentator, Terry Glavin, the Modi government sought the assistance of Jasdev Singh Rai, a British Sikh activist, in 2016-17 to initiate talks with veteran Canadian Khalistanis. These Khalistanis, who had previously advocated for a separate Sikh state in India, were reportedly growing tired of their cause. Rai met with the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service during multiple visits to Canada. However, Glavin asserts, the Trudeau government obstructed the peace dialogue process due to the influence of a Khalistani-influenced group of gurudwara leaders.

Although Rai has not commented on the matter, his communication with Glavin suggests that little progress was made in the Canada-India cooperation framework on intelligence and security. Even prior to this, Trudeau’s newly-elected government had already soured relations with India by shutting down Modi’s efforts to reconcile with Khalistanis who had been inciting violence in India from their Canadian safe haven.

These revelations come at a time when there is increased scrutiny over Trudeau’s handling of issues related to sovereignty and separatism. Critics have accused him of turning a blind eye to violent separatist Khalistanis operating openly in Canada, while simultaneously accusing India of orchestrating a plot against a proclaimed offender sought by New Delhi on terrorism charges.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding how certain individuals, such as Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have obtained Canadian citizenship despite their questionable backgrounds. Nijjar, who was wanted in India on terrorism-related charges, had videos circulating on social media showing him practicing with assault weapons, contradicting his claim of being a “humble plumber” and raising suspicions about his association with extremist activities.

The deteriorating relations between Ottawa and New Delhi have been exacerbated by Trudeau’s public statement regarding a “potential link” between the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, although the formulation of this allegation remains unclear. While tensions between the two nations continue to rise, separatist Khalistani activists, including those based in the US, seem to enjoy relative freedom in Canada. Recently, a Sikh separatist activist named Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, based in the US, was seen in videos warning “Indo-Canadian Hindus” to leave Canada.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that the reconciliation efforts between Justin Trudeau and Khalistanis have not yielded positive outcomes. The alleged obstruction of the peace dialogue process and the presence of extremist elements in Canada raise significant questions about Canada’s stance on separatism and its commitment to international security.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Justin Trudeau?

A: Justin Trudeau is the current Prime Minister of Canada.

Q: What are Khalistanis?

A: Khalistanis are individuals who advocate for the creation of a separate Sikh state called Khalistan.

Q: What is the National Post?

A: The National Post is a Canadian newspaper.

Q: What is a gurdwara?

A: A gurdwara is a Sikh place of worship.

Q: What are the Canada-India cooperation framework on intelligence and security?

A: The Canada-India cooperation framework on intelligence and security refers to the agreement between Canada and India to cooperate in matters of intelligence and security.

Q: Who is Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

A: Hardeep Singh Nijjar is an individual wanted by the Government of India on terrorism charges.

Q: What is separatism?

A: Separatism refers to the advocacy or support for the separation of a region or group of people from a larger political body or organization.