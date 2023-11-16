New Article: Luis Díaz’s Father Freed by ELN After 12 Days of Captivity in Colombia

In a remarkable turn of events, Luis Díaz’s father has been released after enduring 12 harrowing days of captivity at the hands of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in northern Colombia. The Colombian government, currently engaged in peace negotiations with the ELN, confirmed the news, bringing an end to a terrifying ordeal.

Luis Manuel Díaz’s abduction on October 28 shook the world, sparking international concerns for his safety. The younger Díaz even took a stance during a Premier League match, scoring for his team Liverpool while wearing a t-shirt that pleaded for his father’s freedom. The message, “Freedom for Papa,” resonated with a global audience.

Initially shrouded in mystery, the identity of the captors was revealed by Colombia’s government, pointing to an ELN unit as the responsible party. Strangely, the ELN later admitted that the kidnapping was a mistake, claiming that their top leadership had ordered the release of Luis Manuel Díaz’s father.

However, the ELN faced challenges in executing the planned release, citing military deployments in northern Colombia as a hindrance to ensuring a safe return. Responding swiftly, the Colombian military shifted its positions to facilitate the release, striving to create a secure environment for the reunion between father and son.

While Luis Díaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was fortunate enough to be rescued shortly after the abduction, his father endured a longer period of captivity. The gas station in Barrancas, where the armed men on motorcycles seized both parents, became the epicenter of a desperate search operation.

In a bid to locate Luis Manuel Díaz’s father, special forces were deployed and meticulously combed through the cloud forest-covered mountain range that stretches across the border between Colombia and Venezuela. The treacherous terrain proved to be a challenge, sparking concerns for his well-being.

The relief of his release is felt not only by his family but also by football fans around the world. Luis Díaz, a highly skilled player and a valuable asset to Colombia’s national team, joined Liverpool in a massive $67 million deal. His father’s ordeal undoubtedly cast a shadow over his professional pursuits and personal well-being.

In such tumultuous situations, numerous questions arise. Let’s explore some frequently asked questions:

FAQ

1. Who kidnapped Luis Díaz’s father?

A: The National Liberation Army (ELN), a guerrilla group in Colombia, is responsible for the kidnapping.

2. How long was Luis Díaz’s father held captive?

A: Luis Manuel Díaz endured 12 days of captivity before being released.

3. Did the ELN admit their mistake?

A: Yes, the ELN acknowledged that the kidnapping was a mistake and claimed their leadership had ordered the father’s release.

4. What challenges were faced during the release?

A: The ELN cited military deployments in northern Colombia as obstacles to guaranteeing a safe release, prompting the Colombian military to shift positions.

5. What efforts were taken to find Luis Díaz’s father?

A: Special forces conducted an extensive search in the cloud forest-covered mountain range that straddles Colombia and Venezuela.

As this distressing chapter comes to a close, the focus now shifts to the healing and recovery of Luis Manuel Díaz’s father. The hope is that he can soon reunite with his family, finding solace in the arms of loved ones, and gradually rebuild his life after enduring such a traumatic experience.