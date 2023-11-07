The Divide Deepens: Cairo Summit Exposes Gulf Between Arab and Western States

The recent Cairo “Summit for Peace” aimed to be a diplomatic breakthrough for a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the event ultimately highlighted the deep divisions between Arab and Western states when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While both sides agreed on the urgent need for aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza, little common ground was found beyond this point. The meeting ended without a concluding statement.

Arab leaders wanted the summit to condemn Israel for the ongoing conflict, but Western states refused to do so. Instead, Western delegates sought a statement holding Hamas responsible for the escalation, which Arab states rejected. This disagreement underscored the “fault lines” between the two sides.

The bloodshed that triggered this summit was the result of Hamas’s massacre, in which thousands of terrorists infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, launching a devastating onslaught on communities and causing significant loss of life. The majority of those killed were unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

However, despite some Arab leaders condemning the loss of Israeli civilian lives, they refused to hold Hamas accountable for the violence. This refusal was due to the involvement of Arab states in negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of hostages, a delicate process that could be jeopardized if they were seen as condemning the terrorist group.

The Cairo summit’s failure to reach a consensus reflects the deepening divide between the West and the Arab world over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While some Arab countries have established diplomatic ties with Israel in recent years, anti-Israel sentiment remains strong among the populace. Mass protests in support of Palestinians have erupted in various countries, challenging the notion of normalizing relations with Israel.

The neglect of the Israeli-Palestinian question in pursuit of economic agreements has also proven to be a mirage. Decades of attempts to overlook the conflict in favor of larger regional interests have failed, as seen in the persistence of the Palestinian question and the recent outbreak of hostilities.

The Cairo summit may have ended without a resolution, but it further exposed the deep divisions that continue to hamper efforts towards peace in the region. The message is clear: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be ignored or sidelined. World leaders must prioritize finding a just and lasting solution to ensure the lives and rights of both Israelis and Palestinians are protected.