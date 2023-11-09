Visa-Free Travel for Eligible Israeli Citizens to the United States

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has recently announced an important development in travel between the United States and Israel. Following Israel’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, eligible Israeli citizens and nationals are now able to travel to the United States for short-term visits without the need for a visa.

As of October 19th, eligible Israeli citizens and nationals can start the process of obtaining authorization to travel to the United States through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). This online system allows successful applicants to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for a period of up to 90 days, eliminating the requirement for a U.S. visa. However, Israeli citizens and nationals who already possess valid B-1/B-2 visas can continue to use them for travel to the United States for business and tourism.

It is important to note that participation in the Visa Waiver Program requires reciprocity in terms of visa-free travel privileges. In other words, a country must extend to U.S. citizens the same privileges that it expects for its own citizens. Israel has committed in writing to grant U.S. citizens traveling with a U.S. passport entry into Israel without any restrictions related to their national origin, religion, or ethnicity. The United States closely monitors the implementation of program requirements by all Visa Waiver Program countries, including Israel, to ensure ongoing compliance.

To be eligible for visa-free travel, Israeli citizens and nationals must possess a biometrically enabled passport book. Temporary or emergency travel documents, as well as travel documents from countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program, do not qualify for this program and travelers holding such documents will need to apply for a U.S. visa.

The ESTA application process typically takes up to 72 hours for processing. Currently, the application is available only in English, but it will be made available in other languages by November 1, 2023.

The ESTA system plays a crucial role in determining eligibility for travel under the Visa Waiver Program and assessing any potential law enforcement or security risks. Travelers are notified of their eligibility upon completion of the ESTA application. The data provided in the application is used by DHS to screen and vet travelers before granting them authorization to enter the United States. It is worth noting that individuals who are determined to be inadmissible or who overstay their authorized period of stay will face consequences such as refusal of entry or future ineligibility for Visa Waiver Program travel.

While visa-free travel offers convenience for short-term visits, it may not be the best option for all travelers. Those planning to stay in the United States for more than 90 days or considering extending their stay or changing their status may still benefit from obtaining a U.S. visa.

For those interested in applying for travel authorization under the Visa Waiver Program, ESTA applications can be found on the official website or through the “ESTA Mobile” app available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.