Devolver Digital Takes a Stand: Supporting Humanitarian Aid for Palestine

Amid times of crisis, the gaming industry has often come together to lend a helping hand to those in need. Devolver Digital, a well-known publisher in the gaming community, has stepped forward to contribute to relief efforts for Palestinians affected by the recent attacks in Gaza. In a gesture of solidarity, the company has pledged support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, a key player in providing crucial humanitarian aid to Palestinian families in need.

While some may argue that the gaming industry should remain apolitical, Devolver Digital has taken a different stance. By recognizing the dire situation faced by Palestinians and making a commitment to support relief organizations, the company is using its platform to shed light on the ongoing crisis. Devolver Digital’s call for donations not only encourages fans and supporters to contribute but also sets an example for other gaming studios to follow suit.

It is worth mentioning that Devolver Digital is not alone in its efforts. Work with Indies, a prominent organization within the gaming community, has pledged to donate 100 percent of its October revenue to relief organizations, such as the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the World Food Program. Additionally, Esther Wallace, founder of Oak Grove Games, is working on a Games For Gaza bundle on itch.io, with proceeds benefitting Medical Aid For Palestinians. These initiatives demonstrate that the gaming industry has the power to make a difference beyond virtual worlds.

As protests and rallies in support of Palestinians gain momentum worldwide, it is heartening to see individuals and communities from various spheres coming together to raise funds for relief efforts. One notable example is Hasan “Hasanabi” Piker, a political commentator and occasional gamer on Twitch, who, along with his community, has managed to raise over a million dollars in less than a week. This inspiring show of solidarity reminds us that collective action can bring about positive change.

