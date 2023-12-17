The unfolding crisis in Sudan: Urgent action needed to protect vulnerable civilians

In recent developments across Wad Medani and El Fasher, Sudan, the safety and well-being of vulnerable civilians are at serious risk. Troubling reports highlight the rapid advance of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Gezira State towards Wad Medani, posing a grave threat to civilians and disrupting ongoing humanitarian relief efforts. The RSF’s claim to protect Sudan’s people is called into question by their actions.

It is imperative that the RSF immediately ceases their advance in Gezira State and refrains from attacking Wad Medani. The continued advancement not only endangers countless lives but also hampers international humanitarian assistance initiatives, as Wad Medani serves as a crucial hub for such efforts. The displacement of vulnerable civilians from Gezira State and the closure of markets in Wad Medani further intensify the need for swift action.

Similarly, renewed fighting in the northeastern suburbs of El Fasher on December 16 adds to the growing concern. Reports emphasize that internally displaced persons were injured by stray gunfire, diminishing the once-established safe haven for civilians in El Fasher. These advancements erode confidence in achieving a lasting ceasefire and negotiating an end to the conflict. Civilian lives are at risk due to reckless firing from positions near or within Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps.

FAQ

Q: What is the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)?

A: The RSF is a paramilitary force in Sudan, initially established to combat rebel groups.

Q: What is Gezira State?

A: Gezira State is a region in Sudan located southeast of Khartoum, the capital city.

Q: What are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)?

A: IDPs are individuals who have been forced to flee their homes but have not crossed international borders. They remain within their own country.

As the situation continues to evolve, immediate and decisive action is paramount to protect the lives and well-being of Sudan’s vulnerable civilians. It is vital for all parties involved, including the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), to prioritize the safety of civilians and cease any actions that further endanger their lives. Only through collaboration and a genuine commitment to peace can a lasting resolution be achieved.

Sources:

– United States Department of State: [www.state.gov]

– Sudanese Human Rights Defenders