Biden Administration’s Challenges in Rallying Global Support for Ukraine and Israel

The Biden administration has encountered difficulties in garnering global support and public opinion in its efforts to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, as well as its unwavering support for Israel amidst the conflict in Gaza. While the West has been quick to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and its indiscriminate targeting of civilians, other regions of the world have viewed the conflict as a great-power struggle and have refrained from participating in sanctions or isolating Russia. However, the Biden administration’s unequivocal support for Israel in its bombardment of the Gaza Strip has raised accusations of hypocrisy, further complicating its attempts to win over global public opinion.

The Middle East has emerged as a renewed battleground for influence in the Global South, pitting the West against Russia and China. This rivalry has the potential to drive a wedge between the West and key swing states of the Global South, such as Brazil and Indonesia, who are crucial in achieving international cooperation on issues like Ukraine and sanctions enforcement on Russia. As the Middle East conflict intensifies, it threatens to worsen the global situation, leading to higher oil prices and disruptions in wheat exports.

Leaders from countries like Indonesia and Brazil have criticized the United States for its weapons supplies to Ukraine and have expressed concern over the ongoing injustices against Palestinians in Gaza. Arab leaders, including President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt and King Abdullah II of Jordan, have also denounced double standards and the selective implementation of international law. Palestinians have highlighted the disparity in Western capitals’ reactions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, accusing them of hypocrisy.

Amidst these challenges, Russia has capitalized on the opportunity to strengthen its image in the Middle East and the Global South, while China seeks to expand its influence in the region. Both countries have refused to condemn Hamas and have instead criticized Israeli treatment of Palestinians. This has exacerbated resentment in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, where the perception is that the West prioritizes certain conflicts over others, disregarding international development goals and the suffering of civilians in other regions.

The Biden administration’s ability to rally global support and overcome these challenges remains uncertain. The complexities of the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, coupled with the diverging interests of different regions and the influence of Russia and China, make it increasingly difficult for the West to secure a united front against Russia and garner broader support for its positions.