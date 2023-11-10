The Importance of Mutual Deterrence in the Israel-Lebanon Conflict

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon, both sides have shown a keen understanding of the importance of mutual deterrence. Recent events have highlighted the delicate balance between the two adversaries and the potential for a wider confrontation.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war, Hizbollah and Israel have exchanged sporadic fire over the Lebanese-Israeli border. Despite the volatility of the situation, both sides have thus far adhered to unwritten rules that govern their engagement. These rules have developed over the years, shaped by numerous skirmishes and the mutual desire to avoid a repeat of the destructive 2006 war.

The fear of a devastating conflict is the primary driver behind these rules of engagement. The toll of the 2006 war was high, with over 1,000 dead in Lebanon and more than a hundred lives lost in Israel. The achievements were minimal, and both sides recognize that any new conflict would likely be even more destructive. Israel possesses a formidable military capability, but Hizbollah’s arsenal of drones and missiles poses a significant threat. The rhetoric exchanged between both sides serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of a full-blown war.

Recent events have demonstrated that the pattern of mutual deterrence between Israel and Hizbollah remains intact. Hizbollah fired a salvo at an Israeli military base in Shebaa Farms, a traditionally accepted arena for exchanges of fire, as a message of solidarity with Hamas. Despite the provocation, Israel reported no casualties. Additionally, when cross-border infiltration attempts occurred on the Lebanese side, Hizbollah explicitly denied involvement while Palestinian militants claimed some responsibility. This incident did not escalate further.

Maintaining mutual deterrence is crucial to preventing a broader conflict in the region. External actors with influence on Hizbollah must stress the importance of avoiding a second front. Similarly, Western countries should encourage Israel to prioritize de-escalation. A ceasefire in Gaza is the ultimate way to prevent further escalation, even if its likelihood seems slim at present.

As tensions persist between Israel and Lebanon, it is clear that both sides understand the risks of an all-out war. The existing rules of engagement may be informal, but they have proven effective in preventing a slide into regional conflict. Mutual deterrence remains the key to maintaining stability in the region and avoiding the devastating consequences of another war.