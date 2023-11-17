Finding Answers: Unveiling the Identities of the Perpetrators Behind the Attack on Israel

**Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.**

KIBBUTZ BE’ERI, Israel — The recent attack on southern Israel on October 7, led by militants from Gaza, resulted in the tragic loss of over 1,400 lives, including men, women, and children. The assailants left behind their marks, spray painting their names, along with the names of various militias, on the walls of the homes they vandalized. Some even filmed their acts of brutality with body cameras.

Israeli authorities report that nearly 2,000 individuals were involved in the attack, targeting 29 different locations, including both residential communities and army bases. After the assault, many of the attackers returned to Gaza, taking approximately 222 hostages with them. However, Israeli forces managed to eliminate hundreds of Hamas fighters and apprehend dozens of others.

As the Gaza Strip continues to face Israeli bombardments, resulting in the deaths of over 7,000 Palestinians according to Gaza health officials, new information is coming to light regarding the individuals responsible for the violent outbreak in Israel that triggered the ongoing conflict.

These militants were young, well-trained, and carried out their mission according to specific orders. Their motivations were multifaceted, intertwined with the unique circumstances and ideologies prevalent in Gaza. The mass killings, abductions, and brutality inflicted by these militants have indelibly altered the lives of both Israelis and Palestinians.

Insights from Gaza paint a vivid picture of one of the attackers, a 25-year-old man named Mohammed. In an interview with NPR, one of Mohammed’s Gaza neighbors described him as leading an ordinary life. He had not completed his high school education, worked as a taxi driver, celebrated a joyous wedding surrounded by family and friends, and even started a business selling food products.

Sources: npr.org