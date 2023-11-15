Devastating Flooding in Derna: Understanding the Impact and Aftermath

In the wake of the catastrophic Storm Daniel, parts of eastern Libya, particularly the port city of Derna, have experienced unprecedented flooding that has left a trail of destruction in its wake. The death toll, while fluctuating according to official reports, remains in the thousands, with many more still missing.

The extent of the devastation can be seen in the apocalyptic footage that has emerged from Derna. Buildings have been reduced to rubble, and the city lies in ruins. While authorities estimate that the number of lives lost may reach 20,000, the true extent of the tragedy is still uncertain.

One of the key reasons for the severity of the flooding in Derna is the city’s geographical location. Situated along the banks of the Wadi Derna, a seasonal river that originates from the highlands in the south, the city is typically shielded from flooding by the presence of dams. However, on that fateful Sunday night, two of these dams collapsed, unleashing a torrential deluge that swept away entire residential neighborhoods on both sides of the river.

The aftermath of the flood is captured in photographs that showcase the extent of the damage. Buildings once standing tall now lie in ruins, roads have been eroded, and vast expanses of water have replaced what was once familiar terrain. The destruction is overwhelming, leaving little room for hope and recovery.

Unfortunately, Derna is not the only area affected by this catastrophic storm. Towns such as Bayda, Shahatt, Marj, and Susa have also suffered significant damage. Visual evidence from these towns reveals the grim reality of submerged cars and the collapse of infrastructure.

The devastating impact of this natural disaster highlights the fragile state of Libya’s infrastructure. After enduring more than a decade of political turmoil and chaos, the nation is ill-equipped to handle such a massive scale of destruction. With rival administrations dividing the country, supported by various militias and foreign governments, the already fragile infrastructure of Libya has been dealt a severe blow.

Storm Daniel’s destructive path did not spare other countries in its wake. Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey were among the first to experience the wrath of the storm, resulting in the loss of at least 27 lives. In Greece particularly, torrential rain led to cars being swept into the sea and sinkholes forming on roads, amplifying the devastation caused by the storm.

While the road to recovery may be long and arduous, it is crucial for the international community to come together and support Libya in its efforts to rebuild. The people of Derna and other affected regions deserve not only our sympathy but also our assistance in restoring their lives and communities.

