The Israeli military’s campaign in the Gaza Strip has been described as one of the most destructive conflicts of the 21st century. Over the course of 20 days, a series of Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion have laid waste to large areas of the already besieged territory, resulting in a staggering number of casualties and displacements.

While conflicts in other parts of the world have captured international attention, the devastating impact of the Israeli offensive in Gaza has largely gone unnoticed. Entire city blocks have been leveled, leaving behind a landscape scarred by craters. The Washington Post conducted an in-depth analysis of satellite imagery, airstrike data, and U.N. damage assessments, and interviewed various experts and aid workers. The evidence reveals that the extent of destruction inflicted by Israel in Gaza surpasses that of recent conflicts, including the Syrian regime’s battle for Aleppo and the U.S.-led campaigns in Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria.

One particularly alarming finding is the repeated and widespread airstrikes carried out by the Israeli military in close proximity to hospitals. Under the laws of war, hospitals are supposed to receive special protection, yet satellite imagery reviewed by The Post shows dozens of apparent craters near 17 out of 28 hospitals in northern Gaza. Ten of these craters suggest the use of bombs weighing a staggering 2,000 pounds. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who visited Gaza and witnessed the destruction firsthand, remarked, “There’s no safe space. Period. I haven’t passed one street where I didn’t see destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals.”

The human toll of this conflict is devastating. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 53,320 people have been wounded, and more than 7,700 Palestinian children have been killed. Women and children account for about 70 percent of the casualties. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that 1.9 million people, equivalent to 85 percent of the population, have been displaced. However, the vast majority of Gazan civilians fleeing the invasion are not allowed to leave, as Israel and Egypt have imposed restrictions on their movement.

Michael Lynk, former U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, observes that the scale of Palestinian civilian deaths in such a short span of time is perhaps the highest seen in the 21st century. In their response to inquiries from The Post, the Israel Defense Forces claimed that their operations are in response to Hamas’ attacks and that they follow international law while taking precautions to prevent harm to civilians.

The Israeli military’s intent to cause extensive destruction was evident early on. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that he had “released all the restraints,” and IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that their focus was on causing maximum damage. This approach has resulted in Israeli air forces firing over 29,000 air-to-ground munitions in just over two months, with 40 to 45 percent of them being unguided. The rate of bombing is estimated to be two and a half times higher than during the peak of the U.S.-led coalition’s efforts to defeat the Islamic State.

Sadly, the bombing of hospitals has become a hallmark of indiscriminate air campaigns in the 21st century. While hospitals are protected under the laws of war, they have been targeted in conflicts like Syria and Ukraine. In Gaza, the Israeli military did not shy away from viewing hospitals as military targets. This blatant disregard for civilian infrastructure and lives further exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the world turns its attention to other geopolitical issues, the devastation and suffering unfolding in Gaza cannot be ignored. The international community has a responsibility to closely examine and address this crisis, ensuring the protection and well-being of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

