New Analysis Reveals the Devastating Impact of ATACMS Cluster Munition Strikes on Air Bases

Satellite imagery obtained by The War Zone provides a new perspective on the devastating impact of Ukraine’s recent strikes on the Russian-occupied airport in Berdyansk. These strikes utilized the U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile System short-range ballistic missiles, or ATACMS, loaded with cluster munitions. The aftermath revealed several scorch marks and wreckage along the main runway and adjacent taxiways, indicating significant destruction of the air base.

Although the exact details of the destroyed targets have not been disclosed, Ukrainian authorities claim to have eliminated helicopters, air defense launchers, ammunition warehouses, and other important equipment. The satellite imagery, however, does not clearly show damage to these specific targets. This discrepancy can be attributed to the nature of cluster munitions, which can cause extensive damage that may not be visible at available resolution.

The ATACMS missiles employed by Ukraine are the initial variant, equipped with 950 M74 submunitions. These small grenades are filled with explosive material and covered by a steel shell. Upon impact, they disperse into high-velocity fragments effective against a range of targets, including vehicles, missile rounds, and radar antennas. However, they are not effective against armored vehicles.

Airfields like the one in Berdyansk, which house vulnerable targets like helicopters and air defense systems, are prime candidates for strategic strikes using cluster munition-filled ATACMS. The satellite imagery confirms the effectiveness of these missiles in neutralizing such targets. Additionally, despite their shorter range compared to later versions of ATACMS, the MGM-140As provide Ukraine with the capability to strike deeper into Russian-occupied territory.

The use of cluster munitions in ballistic missiles poses a significant challenge for Russian forces. These missiles descend rapidly from high altitudes, and the cluster munitions break open in mid-air, creating numerous smaller threats. This makes them difficult to defend against, even for advanced air defense systems. As a result, Russian air bases within Ukraine are now under direct threat, potentially forcing Russia to relocate important assets to safer areas.

The new analysis suggests that the impact of ATACMS strikes using cluster munitions will have a profound effect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. By targeting air bases and limiting Russia’s forward-based airpower and attack helicopters, Ukraine gains a strategic advantage. The increased threat to Russian air defense assets will also hamper their ability to counter Ukrainian airpower. Ultimately, the devastating effectiveness of ATACMS cluster munition strikes reshapes the dynamics of the conflict and forces Russia to reconsider its military strategy.