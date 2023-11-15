A Plea for Help: UN Staff Urge Assistance Amid Crisis in Gaza

The situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with thousands of civilians fleeing in fear of an impending cross-border ground offensive by Israel. Amidst this turmoil, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has shared heart-wrenching messages from its staffers, pleading for immediate help.

The UNRWA released a video that showcases the desperate plight of its staff members who find themselves trapped in the midst of the conflict. Tragically, at least 12 UN employees have lost their lives in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas, a militant group in Gaza.

Helen, one of the UNRWA staffers, expressed her distress via WhatsApp messages, stating, “‘Please help us.’ The situation in the Gaza Strip is unbearable. These are the messages we’re receiving from our UNRWA colleagues.” Helen went on to describe the devastating impact of the airstrikes, revealing the horrifying reality of countless bodies scattered across the area.

Another UNRWA staff member, Rawya Halas, shed light on the dire conditions faced by Palestinian refugees. She spoke of the thousands who have been forced to leave their homes without access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine. Rawya, who oversees one of the UNRWA shelters, described the overwhelming challenge of attending to the needs of the displaced population.

Amidst this crisis, the UN has called on Israeli authorities to safeguard the lives of civilians taking shelter in UNRWA premises. Despite evacuation warnings, many vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, remain trapped in the area.

The unfolding humanitarian challenge faced by Israel as it contemplates a ground offensive against Hamas highlights the complexity of the situation. The ongoing conflict poses significant dangers not only to the opposing forces but also to innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

FAQs

Sources: UNRWA | Al Jazeera