The Rise of Visa Applications in India Signals a Rebound in International Travel

The number of visa applications filed in India this year is on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels from 2019, despite challenges faced by popular destinations like the US and Schengen states. VFS Global, a company that manages visa applications for over 50 countries, reported processing over 30 lakh visa applications from January to June 2023, compared to 60 lakh in the entire year of 2019. Although the current processing limitations in the US and Schengen states have affected the numbers, travel industry experts remain optimistic about the rebound in outbound travel.

“We are expecting to surpass pre-pandemic visa application volumes by the end of this year. There has been a robust rebound in outbound travel sentiments. Despite initial skepticism, the level of bounce back has resulted in a demand-supply gap,” said Prabuddha Sen, COO (South Asia) of VFS Global.

The major challenges for visa applicants are the long interview wait times for US B1 and B2 visas, lasting up to 1.5 years, and the visa appointment count capping in most Schengen countries. Only about half of the Indians desiring to travel are currently able to secure an appointment. Additionally, international airfares have remained high since the reopening of borders in 2021-22, often exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

However, despite these constraints, there has been a surge in demand for international travel from India. In 2022, visa application volumes increased by more than 140% compared to 2021. Although the numbers were still about 30% lower than 2019 levels, there is confidence that the pre-pandemic momentum will be regained by the end of this year due to pent-up demand.

To accommodate the unprecedented demand, destinations offering e-visas such as the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, and Azerbaijan have become popular choices among travelers. The peak travel season has also extended into traditionally lean months like September in India.

In addition to the rising demand, VFS Global has secured major contracts for visa processing in Sweden and Australia, further illustrating the restoration of travelers’ confidence. The company has been awarded the global biometric collection service by Australia’s Department of Home Affairs and has renewed its global visa contract for Sweden. These partnerships demonstrate the early travel rebound and the willingness of governments to facilitate the visa application process for Indian travelers.

Overall, the increase in visa applications in India reflects a positive shift in the international travel landscape, indicating a strong desire to explore new destinations and reconnect with the world. Despite the challenges, travelers are determined to make their travel plans a reality, signaling a promising recovery for the travel industry.