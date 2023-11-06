Protesters Gather Outside UN as Netanyahu Addresses General Assembly

Protesters are gathering outside the United Nations today as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly. The demonstration comes amidst increasing criticism of Netanyahu’s far-right government and its policies, particularly regarding the occupied West Bank.

While the Biden administration has voiced concerns over Israel’s illegal settlements and the mistreatment of Palestinians, it continues to provide $3.8 billion in annual military funding. Many human rights groups argue that this support helps sustain what they describe as an apartheid state.

During a meeting with Netanyahu at the UN, President Biden emphasized the importance of democratic values and a negotiated two-state solution. He also expressed a firm commitment to Israel, stating that the security of the Jewish people relies on the existence of Israel.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, the protest aims to condemn Netanyahu and his government’s policies. Beth Miller, the political director of JVP Action, highlights the demolition of Palestinian homes, the imprisonment of Palestinian children, and the blockade of Gaza as evidence of Israel’s apartheid regime. The protest also calls on the US government to cease its financial support of the Israeli military.

Amidst these developments, there are concerns about the US push for normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Biden, who previously vowed to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for human rights abuses, now seeks to strengthen ties between the two countries.

While the Biden administration has criticized Israel’s actions, some argue that these criticisms are merely symbolic. Despite expressing discomfort with Netanyahu’s government, Biden continues to provide diplomatic and financial support to Israel without conditioning it on respect for Palestinian human rights. This has raised questions about the feasibility of a negotiated two-state solution and the US commitment to ending the cycle of violence in the region.

As Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly, the protesters outside the UN are making their voices heard, demanding an end to Israeli policies that perpetuate oppression and inequality. The outcome of these demonstrations and the future of US-Israel relations remain uncertain amidst ongoing tensions and differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.