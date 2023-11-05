China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized the success of cooperation between China and Italy under the Belt and Road initiative, despite Rome expressing some skepticism. The trade volume between the two countries has seen significant growth in recent years, with Italian products gaining popularity among Chinese consumers.

The ancient Silk Road has served as the foundation for the longstanding friendship between China and Italy. Wang Yi highlighted the enduring nature of this relationship during a meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. The growth of trade between the two nations is evidence of the positive outcomes of their collaboration.

Over the past five years, the trade volume between China and Italy has risen from $50 billion to nearly $80 billion. Italian exports to China have also increased by approximately 30%, signaling the growing demand for high-quality Italian products among Chinese consumers.

Italy’s decision to join China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2019 marked a significant step, making it the first major Western nation to participate in this global trade and infrastructure initiative. However, recent months have seen Italy express doubts about the benefits of its membership.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani stated that bilateral trade had not improved as expected. While this sentiment raises concerns, it is essential to maintain a comprehensive perspective on the long-term outcomes of this cooperation.

China’s commitment to mutual respect, openness, and cooperation has been reiterated by Wang Yi. He emphasized the need to continue building a positive relationship based on these principles, especially in the face of new opportunities and challenges.

As the deadline for Italy’s decision on renewing their participation in the Belt and Road initiative approaches, both countries must recognize the significance of their collaboration. The continuation of this partnership would bring diplomatic benefits for China, and Italy’s withdrawal could present a setback for the initiative.

In conclusion, the cooperation between China and Italy under the Belt and Road initiative has proven fruitful, with notable growth in trade volume and Italian products becoming increasingly popular in China. The enduring friendship between the two nations, rooted in the ancient Silk Road, provides a strong foundation for their continued cooperation.