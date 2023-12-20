Court Battles and Political Ramifications: The Changing Landscape for the Sangh Parivar in 2024

Lucknow: The recent verdict by the Allahabad High Court in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi land title suit has sparked discussions about the potential impact it may have on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the Sangh Parivar’s earlier pledge to avoid agitations following the Ayodhya verdict in 2019, the ongoing legal battles in the Gyanvapi mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi cases in Varanasi and Mathura respectively, are expected to shape the political landscape.

While the Sangh Parivar has chosen to remain a silent observer in these cases, it finds itself in a favorable position. The contentious issues of Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura were crucial elements in the saffron brigade’s campaign during the 1980s, and they continue to hold significance. Political analysts argue that these historical matters formed the foundation for the rise of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, with slogans like “Abhi toh kewal jhanki hai, Kashi-Mathura baaki hai” (“Ayodhya is just the beginning, Kashi, and Mathura are lined up next”) playing a pivotal role.

The ramifications of these court battles go beyond the immediate legal context. They have the potential to influence political developments, as illustrated by the BJP’s ascent to power in Uttar Pradesh in 1991 under the leadership of Kalyan Singh. The party’s successful governance at the state level eventually allowed it to form a government at the national level, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the Prime Minister.

The RSS, despite initially declaring a post-Ayodhya verdict intention to refrain from raising Mathura and Kashi issues, has shown interest whenever Hindu parties pursued legal action. Observers note that the RSS recognizes the impact these legal disputes can have on politics, potentially bolstering the BJP’s electoral fortunes.

