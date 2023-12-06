A Fresh Perspective: The Impact of Weapons Supplies on the Israel-Gaza Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, there has been a significant rise in the death toll. While the United States remains a consistent supplier of weapons to Israel, the question of reevaluating this support has arisen. Despite the devastating impact on civilian lives, the U.S. is hesitant to enforce measures that could force Israel to change its tactics. Instead, American officials have publicly called for a more targeted offensive to minimize civilian casualties.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, approximately 900 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes between Friday and Monday. This number is comparable to the casualties following the Hamas cross-border raid in October but lower than the death toll during Israel’s ground offensive in northern Gaza. The Biden administration, however, believes that private negotiations are effective in influencing Israel’s actions without resorting to cutting military aid or harsh criticism.

While reducing military support to Israel seems like a potential solution, it comes with significant risks. The U.S. fears that decreasing aid could invite other parties into the conflict, weaken Israel’s deterrence effect, and embolden its enemies. Therefore, Washington considers its support to Israel to be unwavering, asserting that it holds significant leverage over how the war against Hamas is conducted.

However, some voices insist on setting conditions for military aid to Israel. Progressive Democrats, in particular, are pushing for an immediate ceasefire and urging President Biden to take a stronger stance. Despite these calls, there has been no change in U.S. support for Israel, at least for now. The fear of jeopardizing future reelection, combined with the pressure exerted by pro-Israel independent voters, has restrained the Biden administration from taking more decisive actions.

Israel’s military offensive in southern Gaza differs from its approach in the north. Israeli officials claim to allow more time for non-combatants to evacuate from combat areas, though they cannot guarantee the complete elimination of civilian casualties. They argue that Hamas uses women and children as human shields, complicating their operations. Israel has even begun directing Palestinians to specific “safe areas” in southern Gaza via online maps, aiming to reduce harm to civilians. However, reports indicate that some of these designated safe zones have also come under fire, causing casualties.

The U.S. National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, expressed expectations that Israel would refrain from attacking these designated safe areas. This demonstration of more deliberate communication from Israel regarding areas to be avoided signals that U.S. pressure is having an impact. However, it remains uncertain if Israel has truly taken this advice on board.

As the conflict unfolds, it is crucial to highlight the devastating consequences on innocent lives. Human rights organizations, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have emphasized the continued heavy bombardment in densely populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties. The use of U.S.-made munitions has specifically been cited in causing harm to civilians.

Ultimately, the U.S. faces a complex dilemma in its relationship with Israel and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While there is a desire to pressure Israel to minimize civilian casualties, the fear of destabilizing the region and the electoral consequences have so far prevented more forceful actions. As the situation evolves, it is essential to continue monitoring the impact of weapons supplies on the Israel-Gaza conflict and seek a lasting solution that prioritizes human lives.